Appeon and Text Control Announce Expanded Partnership to Enable Enterprise Document Processing for PowerBuilder Users

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appeon, a provider of software for accelerating the development of data-rich business apps, and Text Control, a leading vendor of digital document processing libraries, announced an expanded partnership that gives PowerBuilder users access to enterprise document processing functionality.

Digital transformation has changed every process in today's business world. The number of e-commerce transactions have skyrocketed and supply chains are fully connected. In nearly any business process, documents and reports need to be designed, created, shared, and archived.

The revised partnership agreement allows Appeon to extend the document processing features of PowerBuilder with the Enterprise Edition features of TX Text Control, including support for Adobe PDF/A documents and digital form field processing. Document forms with fillable form elements can be created, deployed, and exported to fillable PDFs.

Bjoern Meyer, president at Text Control, LLC, USA commented: "We believe that the large customer base of PowerBuilder can benefit from our digital document processing technology, and we are very happy that Appeon is integrating it into the PowerBuilder roadmap."

Armeen Mazda, CEO at Appeon added: "With Text Control, we have a strong technology partner, and we are very happy to provide our users with an extended feature set of the leading document processing library."

Appeon is committed to providing PowerBuilder users with more digital document processing functionality for integrating complete electronic document workflows. The Enterprise Edition of TX Text Control will be provided in all editions of PowerBuilder at no additional costs to Appeon customers, and is scheduled to be introduced in PowerBuilder 2022 R2 and future versions.

About Appeon

Appeon helps software developers build faster, better, business apps. PowerBuilder, the flagship product of the company, has been used by over 18,000 organizations worldwide, and has a long history of being relied on for mission-critical systems. Appeon's products simplify and accelerate the development of data-rich cloud apps for Windows. For more information, visit www.appeon.com, or follow Appeon on social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

About Text Control

Text Control helps companies integrate digital document processing and reporting to client, web, and cloud solutions to gain the largest competitive advantage. TX Text Control, the flagship product, is used by more than 80,000 developers in over 80 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.textcontrol.com.

© 2022 Appeon Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Appeon