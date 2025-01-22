Appercept Announces Groundbreaking AWS SDK for Delphi, Expanding Cloud Integration Capabilities for Delphi Developers

The Appercept AWS SDK for Delphi is now available, offering seamless integration with Amazon Web Services to support cloud computing needs for applications built using Delphi.

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appercept is pleased to announce the launch of its Appercept AWS SDK for Delphi, designed to bridge the gap between Delphi applications and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The SDK provides Delphi developers with extensive tools to build, deploy, and manage cloud-based applications on AWS, making it easier than ever for Delphi users to leverage the cloud's full potential.

Delphi, a longstanding player in the software development industry, maintains a firm foothold in the TIOBE Index, where it is currently ranked at No. 10. Known for its rapid application development capabilities and cross-platform support, Delphi has been used in applications across industries ranging from finance and healthcare to manufacturing and logistics.

However, Delphi's proprietary nature and the perception of it as a "legacy" technology have previously created challenges in adopting cloud infrastructure. With Appercept's AWS SDK for Delphi, developers can now integrate Delphi applications directly with core AWS services, eliminating the need to choose between powerful cloud capabilities and Delphi's native strengths.

The Appercept AWS SDK for Delphi has all of the core features expected of Amazon's own SDKs including common configuration, credential resolution, automatic retries and core services. It currently supports 12 of the most popular AWS services, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3), Amazon Simple Notification Service (SNS), and Amazon Polly. More are in development, with plans to continue expanding the SDK's reach.

The Appercept AWS SDK for Delphi is available now in two editions, Standard and Professional, starting at £149, and can be bought from www.appercept.com.

Addressing Cloud Integration Needs for Delphi Applications

When asked about the motivation behind creating the SDK, Appercept founder and chief executive, Richard Hatherall, said: "Amazon supports a vast range of developer tools, but until now, Delphi had been largely excluded from that ecosystem. I realised there would be other companies with Delphi solutions in business that have been working away happily for years only to be put in the trash can when a company decided to adopt cloud technology. Our SDK changes that, providing a modern solution that empowers Delphi developers to tap into the full range of AWS capabilities."

Key Features of the Appercept AWS SDK for Delphi

The Appercept AWS SDK for Delphi is a comprehensive toolkit, covering all the core features of an AWS SDK and more. It includes 12 essential services like Amazon Simple Queue Service (SQS), AWS Key Management Service (KMS), Amazon Translate, and Amazon Cognito, providing developers with the flexibility to build diverse, cloud-powered applications.

The SDK also features:

IDE Integration for RAD Studio ( Delphi ) : The SDK is integrated directly into RAD Studio, offering context-sensitive help and native RAD-style components for both FireMonkey (FMX) and Visual Component Library (VCL) applications.

: The SDK is integrated directly into RAD Studio, offering context-sensitive help and native RAD-style components for both FireMonkey (FMX) and Visual Component Library (VCL) applications. Easy API Access and Usability: With a design focused on simplicity and usability, the SDK allows for straightforward integration into existing Delphi applications, with drag-and-drop components and utilities that simplify complex interactions.

Empowering Delphi Developers in the Cloud Era

As the largest cloud provider, AWS empowers organisations of all sizes to innovate and scale. By delivering a dedicated AWS SDK for Delphi, Appercept opens up new opportunities for businesses using Delphi to adopt modern cloud infrastructure without abandoning the simplicity, speed, and cross-platform power that Delphi offers.

The Appercept AWS SDK for Delphi will be available for all Delphi developers, starting at £149 for Standard Edition providing everything you need including 12 months of updates and basic support directly from Appercept. For developers requiring source code and priority support, Professional Edition is available for £349. Both editions can now be bought from www.appercept.com. This release marks a significant milestone for both Delphi developers and the broader tech community, ensuring Delphi's relevance and value in an increasingly cloud-dependent world.

