Appery.io Adds Ionic 4 Integration to Help Developers Build High-Performing Hybrid and Mobile Web Apps

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global leader in digital software engineering solutions, today announced its leading low-code application development platform, Appery.io, now integrates with Ionic 4. A powerful UI design system and app framework, Ionic 4 is used by web developers to create modern, high performing web and mobile applications.

Appery.io is used by more than 500,000 developers globally and makes creating hybrid mobile apps, web apps and Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) simple in a low-code environment. The latest version, Ionic 4, gives developers flexibility in the tools and other frameworks they choose to use on top, making it easier to manage. Additionally, Appery.io Ionic 4 framework supports the latest Angular version 7 and Cordova 8 and includes overall performance improvements, modern web platform features, CSS variables, and more. Appery.io users can take advantage of these benefits along with the full MBaaS offered by the platform and build an Ionic app in Appery.io.

Try Appery.io for free: https://appery.io/

"Ionic 4 has been well received by the web developer community," said Dmitry Binunsky, VP Products and Platforms Practice at Exadel. "Now Appery.io users can seamlessly build an Ionic 4 app directly in the platform. Appery.io is dedicated to helping developers effortlessly build quality, high-performing applications and the Ionic 4 integration is our continuation of this commitment."

Earlier this year, Appery.io also announced support for Progressive Web Apps. New and existing users are able to turn apps into PWAs seamlessly with a few clicks, and without having to change any code.

Tweet this: .@apperyio now integrates with Ionic 4 framework, making it easier than ever for developers to build modern mobile and web applications

About Exadel

For more than 20 years, Exadel has been developing enterprise and custom software solutions for Fortune 500 clients, including AT&T, Samsung, Bank of America, eBay, and GE. With 18 locations and delivery centers across the US and Eastern Europe, Exadel solves the most complex software engineering problems, offering a scalable and skilled mix of onshore and offshore resources at the industry's most competitive price. Our Digital Software Engineering Solutions (DSES) help chart new digital strategies that are built upon creative thinking, cutting-edge design, and technical innovation. DSES embraces the strengths of diverse global software engineering talent to create and implement strategic, cost-effective services for the new epoch of connected technology.

Media Contact:

Olivia Heel

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760

oheel@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE Exadel

Related Links

http://www.exadel.com

