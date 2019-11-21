Appery.io Announces Ionic 4 Support With its App Builder and Updates Further Simplifying Modern Software Development

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global leader in digital software engineering solutions, today announced its leading low-code development platform, Appery.io, now offers the Ionic 4 App Builder as a production-ready solution for building mobile apps. Appery.io also released new updates to help developers build more robust apps with greater ease.

"We are proud to share the general availability of the Ionic 4 support by App Builder in Appery.io," said Igor Landes, CTO of Exadel. "Ionic 4 allows developers to build Progressive Web Apps in a way that is future-proof, fast and framework-agnostic. Bringing Ionic 4 to Appery.io gives users the flexibility and intuitive design they need to craft modern applications. Additional features added this month support agile and effortless development, making this version of Appery.io the best yet."

Additional upgrades to Appery.io include:

Event Support: Appery.io now supports more events for certain components

Appery.io now supports more events for certain components Page component: The ionViewWillEnter event runs when the page is about to enter and become active



Image component: The ionImgWillLoad event is emitted when an image src has been set. The ionError event is emitted when an image fails to load

Mapping : Users can map models defined within an app

: Users can map models defined within an app Storage Support : Allows developers to define typed storage variables and use them in mapping

: Allows developers to define typed storage variables and use them in mapping Simplified Coding: There is no longer a need to add "service include" and "service injection" on a screen or in custom code.

Appery.io is trusted by nearly half a million developers worldwide. These new updates keep in stride with recent developments in app building and give users the extensibility and capabilities they need to be successful.

About Exadel

For more than 20 years, Exadel has been developing enterprise and custom software solutions for Fortune 500 clients, including AT&T, Samsung, Bank of America, eBay, and GE. With 20 locations and delivery centers across the US and Europe, Exadel solves the most complex software engineering problems, offering a scalable and skilled mix of onshore and offshore resources at the industry's most competitive price. Our Digital Software Engineering Solutions (DSES) help chart new digital strategies that are built upon creative thinking, cutting-edge design, and technical innovation. DSES embraces the strengths of diverse global software engineering talent to create and implement strategic, cost-effective services for the new epoch of connected technology.

