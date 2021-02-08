Appery.io by Exadel Wins the 2021 DEVIES Award for Mobile Development

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com),a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms, products, and applications, today announced that Appery.io won a 2021 DEVIES Award in the Mobile Development category (https://www.developerweek.com/awards/). Appery.io is a leading low-code app development platform that makes creating hybrid mobile apps, web apps, and progressive web apps (PWAs) easy.

The 2021 DEVIES Awards recognize excellence in developer tools, products & technology, across 20+ categories. Products are judged on technical innovation, adoption, and reception in the developer technology industry and by the developer community.

"It is an honor to be recognized by the DEVIES for Appery.io's contribution to low-code mobile app development," said Eldar Chernitsky, Head of Product at Appery.io by Exadel. "Our organization always strives to deliver a simple yet sophisticated development experience so users can create the cutting-edge apps they need to grow their business or personal portfolios. This award is very valuable to the Appery.io product and Exadel because it reflects our positive reception among the developer community."

About Appery.io

More than 500,000 registered users have built transformative applications using Appery.io, including an AI-powered self-improvement app, a B2B mobile platform for pharma, insurance, and healthcare, a water conservation app and more. The platform is recognized for its open-source, easily customizable, cutting edge technology with seamless third-party integrations and no vendor lock-in. Appery.io is unique because it offers a flexible database structure, unlike other more rigid options on the market. Further, Appery.io comes with 24/7 support from professional developers.

Key features of Appery.io include:

Cloud App Builder : allows users to leverage the speed of drag-and-drop functionality and the power of JavaScript to turn an idea into a complete application in days.



: allows users to leverage the speed of drag-and-drop functionality and the power of JavaScript to turn an idea into a complete application in days. Build Once, Run Anywhere : cross-platform applications built with Appery.io will work smoothly and look great across all popular devices and operating systems. Submit mobile apps to the App Store and Google Play or deploy them as web apps and PWAs⁠⁠ — all with a single codebase.



: cross-platform applications built with Appery.io will work smoothly and look great across all popular devices and operating systems. Submit mobile apps to the App Store and Google Play or deploy them as web apps and PWAs⁠⁠ — all with a single codebase. Accessible to all Experience Levels: Appery.io is easy to master — even for beginners. Seasoned app developers can work with the frameworks they love, such as Ionic and Angular, augmented with visual tools to boost productivity.

About The DEVIES



The 2021 DEVIES Awards will be presented at the 9th Annual DEVIES Awards Ceremony during the all-virtual DeveloperWeek 2021 (Feb 17-19, 2021), the world's largest developer & engineering conference & expo -- organizing & uniting the global developer economy -- with 8,000+ participants.

The 2021 DEVIES Awards received hundreds of nominations, and Exadel's developer product/technology was selected as a 2021 DEVIES Award winner based on three criteria: (1) attracting notable attention and awareness in the software industry; (2) general regard and adoption by the developer, engineering & IT community; and (3) being a technical leader in its sector for innovation.

"Developer tools and solutions are continuing to grow in their importance to the global technology industry. Appery.io by Exadel is a great example of the new era of products and services allowing developers and engineers to have a greater impact on a company's bottom line and overall efficiency," said Geoff Domoracki, CEO of DevNetwork, producer of DeveloperWeek and the 2021 DEVIES Awards.

Appery.io by Exadel will be presented the award at the 2021 DEVIES Awards Ceremony on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

About Exadel



Exadel is a software engineering company that delivers the digital platforms, products, and applications our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers. Since the advent of the cloud, Exadel has helped companies get the most out of their data, reducing expenditure and increasing scalability and access. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit exadel.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter @exadel .

