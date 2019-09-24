Appery.io Expands Codeless Features to Make Application Development More Accessible to Technology Leaders

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel (www.exadel.com), a global leader in digital software engineering solutions, today announced its leading low-code application development platform, Appery.io, has added most popular no-code features to support Ionic 4 framework the way they did with jQuery mobile framework earlier. The Appery.io AppBuilder allows developers and technology leaders alike to create iOS, Android or PWA with no or low code.

Get started with Appery.io here: https://appery.io/

"Codeless app development is the future and we are proud to bring more of these features to Appery.io," said Dmitry Binunsky, VP Products and Platforms at Exadel. "As digital transformation initiatives become more widespread, complex and mission-critical, it is important for everyone in a technology organization to be able to build quality applications no matter their level of technical expertise. We've been dedicated to supporting the 'citizen developer' since day one and look forward to expanding Appery.io's codeless capabilities to make app development accessible to all."

Key codeless features in Appery.io include:

UI Composition : build an application UI with a few clicks. Appery.io allows users to easily drag and drop a component from the AppBuilder palette to the design page. Switch design modes seamlessly to preview the UI on Android and iOS.

: build an application UI with a few clicks. Appery.io allows users to easily drag and drop a component from the AppBuilder palette to the design page. Switch design modes seamlessly to preview the UI on Android and iOS. Event Panel : allows users to set a single action or set of actions for every event in an app. In a few steps, users can select a component, open the Events Panel and set an action that will run when the event appears.

: allows users to set a single action or set of actions for every event in an app. In a few steps, users can select a component, open the Events Panel and set an action that will run when the event appears. Mapping: the Mapping Editor allows users to drag component properties to service request parameters. An arrow shows which way values will be mapped to take out the guesswork.

Tweet this: .@apperyio brings more #codeless features to its platform by adding Ionic4 support to its AppBuilder

About Exadel

For more than 20 years, Exadel has been developing enterprise and custom software solutions for Fortune 500 clients, including AT&T, Samsung, Bank of America, eBay, and GE. With 20 locations and delivery centers across the US and Eastern Europe, Exadel solves the most complex software engineering problems, offering a scalable and skilled mix of onshore and offshore resources at the industry's most competitive price. Our Digital Software Engineering Solutions (DSES) help chart new digital strategies that are built upon creative thinking, cutting-edge design, and technical innovation. DSES embraces the strengths of diverse global software engineering talent to create and implement strategic, cost-effective services for the new epoch of connected technology.

Media Contact:

Olivia Heel

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760

oheel@catapultpr-ir.com

SOURCE Exadel

Related Links

http://www.exadel.com

