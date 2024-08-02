Appetite Media Announces Joint Venture with MediaPublishing.com and Sale of Appetites.com

MIAMI, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appetite Media, a global media and technology company, is thrilled to announce its upcoming joint venture with MediaPublishing.com. Media Publishing delivers a broad spectrum of media, branding, development, management, communications, publishing, and strategy services. This joint venture marks a significant milestone in the evolution of both companies, heralding a new era of innovation and growth in the media industry.

As Appetite Media shifts its strategic focus toward expanding its technological and digital innovation capabilities—such as developing new AI-driven platforms and immersive virtual experiences—it will divest its constellation of vibrant lifestyle destinations, including Appetites.com, BungeeJumpers.com, Groomlake.com, Prisoncell.com, StreetArtist.com, Travelernews.com, Vegetariancook.com, and WorldTravelers.com. This strategic move will allow the company to concentrate on its growth, strategic initiatives, and joint venture with Media Publishing.

"Founding and nurturing Appetite has been a journey fueled by passion and an insatiable appetite for innovation and excellence," said Courtney Weston, founder of Appetite Media and Media Publishing. "The collaboration with Media Publishing marks a pivotal moment where our collective strengths will drive new levels of creativity and value. Together, we will continue to shape the future of media with integrity, insight, and a relentless commitment to exceeding expectations."

Media Publishing will leverage more than 17 years of Appetite Media's invaluable intellectual property (IP), partnership deals, R&D, and other strategic assets that will seamlessly integrate into the fabric of Media Publishing's operations. Appetite Media's wealth of digital resources will enrich Media Publishing's offerings, fostering a comprehensive suite of media solutions.

Carpathia Media, recognized for its expertise in digital asset management, will continue to manage and oversee Appetite Media's digital assets during the transition.

Carpathia, on behalf of Appetite Media, has engaged the services of eNaming LLC to handle the sale of its flagship destination Appetites.com. eNaming LLC, founded by Ms. Tracy Fogarty, brings over 25 years of experience in the brokerage industry and a dedicated team of professionals committed to delivering exceptional results for their clients. With a focus on domain name sales, lease agreements, domain financing, Stealth Domain Name Acquisitions (SDNA), and joint ventures, eNaming LLC is well-equipped to facilitate the sale of Appetite Media's flagship assets with precision and expertise. Please visit eNaming.com for more information.

The terms of the joint venture, including details regarding the sharing of intellectual property, partnership deals, R&D, and other strategic assets, are confidential.

