Appetite Media Lists Flagship Brand Appetites.com for Sale

MIAMI, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appetite Media is excited to announce the listing of its flagship brand, Appetites.com, for sale. For nearly a decade, Appetites.com has been the cornerstone of Appetite Media's constellation of brands, playing a pivotal role in shaping the company's identity. As the company shifts focus towards AI-driven platforms, immersive virtual experiences, and a new joint venture with MediaPublishing.com—the opportunity to acquire Appetites.com represents a unique chance for potential buyers to secure a highly valuable, versatile, and brandable single-word domain.

"Appetites.com is more than just a domain; it's a brand that resonates with everyone. Its universal appeal reflects our collective desire to explore and indulge in our passions," said Courtney Weston, founder of Appetite Media. "As we turn the page, we are excited to see what the future holds for Appetites.com under new stewardship. We look forward to witnessing the innovative ideas, creativity, and fresh perspectives that will shape its next chapter."

eNaming LLC is the exclusive broker for Appetites.com. eNaming LLC, founded by Ms. Tracy Fogarty, brings over 25 years of experience in the brokerage industry with a dedicated team of professionals committed to delivering exceptional results for their clients. With a focus on domain name sales, lease agreements, domain financing, Stealth Domain Name Acquisitions (SDNA), and joint ventures, eNaming LLC is well-equipped to facilitate the sale of Appetites.com with precision and expertise.

Prospective buyers interested in acquiring Appetites.com are encouraged to visit eNaming.com for more information and to explore this exciting opportunity.

