Appetize Bolsters Cloud Platform With Paytronix, Givex And 7shifts Software Integrations

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appetize Technologies, Inc. , the leading food, beverage, and retail management software company, has partnered with three restaurant and hospitality platforms— Paytronix, Givex and 7shifts—to enhance operations and improve guest experiences with seamless loyalty, off-premise ordering, gift cards and labor management.

Appetize's industry-leading Developer Center enabled the partners to efficiently integrate via APIs, quickly providing the flexibility and reliability operators seek to empower their business through 2021 and beyond.

"We're thrilled that these three best-in-class partners are joining our partner network to achieve the common goal of a more frictionless, software-enabled customer experience," says Appetize CIO and Co-Founder Jason Pratts. "At Appetize, we focus on providing enterprise customers one singular commerce platform to enable a rich set of functionalities—and our newly launched Developer Center is the key for them to quickly and scalably integrate with 3rd party companies."

The new partnerships include:

Paytronix. Paytronix Systems empowers restaurants and c-stores to build the best customer experiences possible. Its loyalty, online ordering, delivery management, CRM, and stored value products help brands form strong one-to-one relationships with their guests. The Paytronix platform is used by more than 500 of the world's most iconic brands.

"At Paytronix, we are focused on creating the best guest experiences for our customers, and that means that everything within the restaurant technology ecosystem must work as one," says Matt d'Arbeloff, COO of Paytronix. "Our customers can only be their best when their loyalty and gift solutions work seamlessly with every possible touchpoint, and we love working with companies like Appetize that are pushing toward the same goal."

Givex. Appetize has proudly partnered with Givex , a platform for gift cards, for 6 years, though this is the first time the two companies entered the restaurant space together. Givex provides tools like gift cards and e-gifts to advance customer incentive campaigns and track success in real time.

"We're thrilled to enter the restaurant space with Appetize, a company we've proudly partnered with for many years," says Joe Donaldson, CMO of Givex Corporation. "Appetize has built an incredible platform we can rely on, and together with our solutions, like gift cards and e-gifts, businesses have the ability to increase customer loyalty and meaningful experiences."

7shifts. The restaurant labor management platform for scheduling, communication and time and attendance entered a partnership with Appetize in April 2020. 7shifts helps streamline and simplify operations, and is trusted by over 350,000 American restaurant professionals.

"7shifts and Appetize share the common goal of simplifying operations for restaurateurs, so our new partnership was a natural fit," says 7shifts CEO Jordan Boestch. "With the integration, Appetize and 7shifts' restaurant customers can connect the systems they rely on to streamline their operations and make smarter business decisions around predicting labor needs. We're looking forward to working with the Appetize team to help restaurants navigate 2021 with more operational visibility than ever before."

The three software integrations further bolster Appetize's advanced cloud POS platform that offers contactless payments, mobile ordering, and menu management. Additionally, Appetize continues its partnership with NetSuite, a platform for inventory and ERP management.

About Appetize

Launched in 2011, Appetize powers food, beverage, and retail transactions for the world's highest volume businesses—including multi-unit restaurants, sports and entertainment venues, theme parks, education campuses, and travel and leisure companies—through its advanced, fully cloud-based solutions.

Specializing in contactless payments, mobile ordering, and menu management, Appetize's enterprise commerce platform includes point of sale terminals, self-service kiosks, handheld devices, online ordering, mobile web, and API integrations, as well as powerful management tools to control operations.

For more information about Appetize solutions, please visit appetize.com .

