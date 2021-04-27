Appetize Leads Digital Payment And Cashless Trend Across 42 Ballparks, Including 5 New Major League And 10 New Minor League Baseball Stadiums

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Spring 2021 baseball season, Appetize Technologies, Inc. , the leading food, beverage, and retail management software company, has enabled 15 Major League Baseball and 27 Minor League Baseball ballparks to reopen safely with contactless and mobile ordering—with 80% of its MLB partners operating cashless. Five MLB stadiums officially went live with Appetize for the first time this year, including Globe Life Field, Progressive Field, Fenway Park, Busch Stadium and Dodger Stadium. Ten MiLB ballparks also went live in their first season with Appetize's cloud technology.

Appetize's sweeping deployments arrive at a time when touch-free payment solutions have become essential for stadiums and arenas across the U.S., and states, like California, are encouraging or mandating contactless and mobile payments.

The consumer demand for cashless operations is also rising. Just three percent (3%) of transactions on the Appetize platform were cash on opening day across MLB stadiums, and fans at their favorite venues were among the first to experience upgraded digital ordering that's safer, faster and more convenient through Appetize solutions. Mobile web ordering, powered by QR codes, is one of the biggest trends the enterprise software company is seeing, followed by self-service kiosks and more Apple and Google Pay adoption.

On April 5, Appetize powered 'The Texas Rangers' home opener at Globe Life Field, which hosted 38,238 fans, one of the first full capacity events in a year. The $1.2 billion, 40,300-seat cashless ballpark in Arlington, Texas, deployed Appetize's full suite of omnichannel solutions (such as POS terminals, self-service kiosks and handhelds), as well as mobile ordering integration for mobile and web order pickups, for all concessions and retail in partnership with Delaware North.

"As the food, beverage and retail services partner of the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Delaware North Sportservice is set to leverage the full suite of contactless and mobile ordering and payment technology from Appetize across our operations there," says Casey Rapp, general manager at Globe Life Field for Delaware North Sportservice. "Through Appetize, we are providing a better fan experience and several different ways they can quickly and easily order and enjoy their favorite foods and drinks and also purchase Rangers apparel and other items from Globe Life Field."

Appetize contactless payment devices—including point of sale terminals, self-service kiosks and handhelds—offer tap or scan payment options, including Apple Pay, Google Pay and mobile wallets, and mobile ordering allows fans to order directly from their seats with either delivery or pick-up. A fully cashless environment provides even less person-to-person contact as well as increased safety and convenience with the elimination of cash. All three concepts reduce congested areas, simplify the order process, improve guest satisfaction and optimize back of house management.

Major League Baseball stadiums that partner with Appetize to support a fully cashless operation include: Target Field (Minnesota Twins), Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees), Globe Life Field (Texas Rangers), Busch Stadium (St. Louis Cardinals), PNC Park (Pittsburgh Pirates), Angel Stadium (Los Angeles Angels), Coors Field (Colorado Rockies), Citi Field (New York Mets), Petco Park (San Diego Padres), Comerica Park (Detroit Tigers), Minute Maid Park (Houston Astros) and RingCentral Coliseum (Oakland A's). *Note to editors : Comerica Park, Petco Park and Citi Field are currently using inseat server models this year due to health restrictions.

Appetize enables contactless and/or mobile ordering for Dodger Stadium (LA Dodgers), Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox), and Progressive Field (Cleveland Indians).

Appetize is also powering 27 Minor League Baseball venues—including 10 new partners—for the 2021 season.

New Minor League Baseball partners include Arthur W. Perdue Stadium (Delmarva Shorebirds), Avista Stadium (Spokane Indians), Banner Island Ballpark (Stockton Ports), Truist Field (Charlotte Knights), Day Air Ballpark (Dayton Dragons), Intimidators Stadium (Kannapolis Canon Ballers), New Fredericksburg Ballpark (Fredericksburg Nationals), Dozer Park (Peoria Chiefs), Southwest University Park (El Paso Chihuahuas) and Goodyear Ballpark.

"I can't say enough how awesome Appetize is to work with," says Corey Brandt, VP of Ballpark Experience at Sutter Health Park, home to Sacramento River Cats. "With the mandates that were in place for mobile ordering with delivery and pick-up only and a short window to implement this system, Appetize stepped up to the plate and got us the necessary hardware and training needed to ensure our success."

Driving the upgraded stadium experience in both leagues is Appetize's next generation cloud technology, which includes its signature Activate software, allowing devices to switch seamlessly among stores, revenue centers, and service modes, Interact Mobile Web and Mobile API. Management and staff have access to Connect Enterprise, a web-based management portal designed to power multi-site operations, giving venues a real time management, reporting and analytics platform that can be accessed anywhere, anytime.

About Appetize

Launched in 2011, Appetize powers food, beverage, and retail transactions for the world's highest volume businesses—including sports and entertainment venues, theme parks, multi-unit restaurants, education campuses, and travel and leisure companies—through its advanced, fully cloud-based solutions.

Specializing in contactless payments, mobile ordering, and menu management, Appetize's enterprise commerce platform includes point of sale terminals, self-service kiosks, handheld devices, online ordering, mobile web, and API integrations, as well as powerful management tools to control operations.

For more information about Appetize solutions, please visit appetize.com .

SOURCE Appetize

Related Links

appetize.com

