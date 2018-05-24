Appetize Reports Record Growth And Deploys Key Product Updates

This growth was driven by new deployments within restaurant and retail outlets at business dining campuses, education campuses, zoos, convention centers, chains, theme parks, and entertainment arenas. All of which are now utilizing an array of Appetize POS, self-service kiosks, handheld and tableside devices, and mobile ordering.

Notable new clients include:

Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and The Fields, Los Angeles, CA

Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, Saint Paul, MN

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Hilbert Circle Theatre, Indianapolis, IN

Mayo Civic Center, Rochester, MN

Memphis Zoo, Memphis, TN

Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, KY

"We've had a tremendous start to 2018, deploying some of our most sophisticated productions to date," said Max Roper, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Appetize. "Our approach of delivering a modern, yet robust solution to the enterprise and mid-market continues to be validated by the pace at which we are replacing legacy POS players."

Appetize has also introduced enhanced self-serve, restaurant and retail functionality throughout its cloud-based platform. Appetize recently deployed version 2 of Interact, its self-serve software, after seeing a 21% increase in average order size across several thousand kiosks already in the field. The new version offers customers an intuitive, branded ordering experience, in addition to item and cart upsell opportunities. Recently upgraded restaurant functionality gives managers and wait staff alike the ability to more quickly manage floor plan, tables and checks, and introduces conversational ordering. Brand new checkout functionality for retail environments creates a faster interaction for cashiers and guests, in addition to customized promotional functionality. These product updates are now included in both Android and iOS versions of Appetize, and will support the most complex quickserve, fine dining, and retail businesses.

Appetize represents two of the fastest growing subsets of technology: POS and mobile payments — a market projected to grow by 400 percent over the next four years. Appetize is quickly outpacing systems from traditional competitors including Oracle Micros and NCR.

For more information, please visit https://appetizeapp.com/

About Appetize

Appetize is a modern Point of Sale, inventory and analytics platform transforming how restaurants, retail, and quick serve enterprises manage and process guest transactions. With an omni-channel approach, Appetize makes front of house transactions more intuitive through fixed, self-serve and handheld form factors, while providing robust kitchen and back office tools. Appetize is trusted by some of the largest and highest volume businesses in the world, including sports and entertainment properties, education campuses, theme parks, travel and leisure sites, and national chain brands. For more information, please visit www.appetizeapp.com.

