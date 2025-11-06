Appetronix Closes $10M+ in Total Seed Funding to Scale Robotic Kitchens Across Non-Commercial Foodservice Markets Led by AlleyCorp and the Grote Family Fueling Fast Expansion of Automated Food Concepts

LONDON, ON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Appetronix, a pioneering robotics company transforming foodservice through intelligent automation, today announced it has raised over $10 million in total funding, including an additional $6 million in its recent seed plus round. The round was led by Jim Grote, the Grote family, and AlleyCorp, marking AlleyCorp's third investment in the company following strong performance in previous funding rounds.

The new capital will enable Appetronix to develop and deploy several innovative robotic kitchen concepts over the next few months, targeting high-traffic non-commercial foodservice environments including airports, hospitals, entertainment venues, universities, office towers, and other institutional settings where consistent quality and operational efficiency are paramount.

"This investment validates our vision of bringing the best-in-class food experiences to environments that have traditionally been underserved," said Nipun Sharma, CEO of Appetronix. "With the support of the Grote family and our continued partnership with AlleyCorp, we're positioned to revolutionize how people experience food in airports, healthcare facilities, and entertainment venues."

Proven Track Record with Donatos Partnership

Appetronix is already in-market through its partnership with Donatos, a premium pizza chain with 460+ locations across 29 states. Founded by Jim Grote in 1963, Donatos is currently family-owned by Jim Grote and its Chief Purpose officer, Jane Abell, both of whom have built a reputation for quality and innovation in the pizza category.

Appetronix's first automated kitchen with Donatos launched in June 2025 at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, demonstrating the viability of robotic food preparation at scale. The Donatos partnership has already exceeded initial expectations, clearly demonstrating the market's strong demand for Appetronix's technology and operating model. "At Donatos, we've always believed that quality and consistency are non-negotiable," said Jim Grote, Founder of Donatos. "Appetronix's technology allows us to deliver the authentic Donatos experience, while addressing the operational challenges facing our industry. We're excited to support their expansion into new markets where this technology can make a real difference."

"Following the rollout of Appetronix's first automated kitchen, it's been amazing to witness consumers' excitement surrounding the new concept with Donatos," said Abe Murray, General Partner at AlleyCorp. "This first unit has proven that robotic kitchens can deliver authentic, high-quality food while bringing efficiencies to operators, in ways only robotic solutions can."

Addressing Critical Industry Needs

The foodservice industry faces ongoing challenges including labor shortages, consistency issues, and the need for extended operating hours in non-traditional venues. Appetronix's robotic kitchen systems address these pain points by providing:

Consistent Quality: Precise automation ensures every meal meets exact specifications

24/7 Operations: Reduced reliance on shift-based labor enables round-the-clock service

Scalable Deployment: Modular systems adapt to various venue sizes and throughput requirements

Brand Integrity: Authentic preparation methods preserve the quality standards of partner brands

Strategic Growth Trajectory

With this funding, Appetronix will accelerate its go-to-market efforts. The company's plans to deploy robotic kitchen concepts across multiple cuisine types and formats represent a decisive move to capture market share in the foodservice sector. Each concept will be purpose-built for the unique demands of high-traffic institutional environments where quality, speed, and reliability are critical to success with a singular mission to serve the best tasting food in each category.

