Appfire Global Head of CSR Wins Buffy Award in 2023 Benevity Corporate Goodness "The Goodies" Awards

Fabian Lopez recognized for creative and inclusive efforts to drive positive change through corporate social responsibility

BOSTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire , an enterprise collaboration software company that enables teams to plan and deliver their best work, today announced Fabian Lopez, Global Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), as a winner of a Buffy Award by Benevity, Inc . The Buffy Award, part of Benevity's Corporate Goodness Awards program — also known as "The Goodies" — celebrates outstanding individuals who exemplify passion, innovation, imagination and leadership in the corporate purpose space.

Goodies Award winners were assessed on the bold, innovative, inclusive and creative ways they are making a difference in the world. Those who were selected demonstrated exceptional efforts in engaging their stakeholders in driving true impact and action, delivering on the "S" and the "E" in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework, and embedding purpose into their workplace culture and customer connections. This year, Benevity received 114 total nominations from 74 of the world's most iconic and purpose-driven brands.

Fabian leads Appfire's CSR program, Appfire Town , which is responsible for a multitude of philanthropic efforts at Appfire. To date, the program's efforts include over $1 million in charitable donations, global service projects, and employee community service initiatives. In 2022, Appfire implemented Benevity to manage volunteer opportunities and donations and to date, Appfire Town has assisted nearly 665 organizations worldwide.

"Great people build great businesses," said Randall Ward, Co-founder and CEO of Appfire. "We maintain a people-first focus to our organization and I am honored to have Fabian on our team as both a role model and driving force for positive social change. This recognition for his contributions to facilitate social impact is both deserved and well-earned. Fabian's work is an exemplary force for good, which is core to our business and mission."

Appfire Town was created to generate a strong social impact in both local and global communities. Appfire Town invites everyone with a connection to Appfire – employees, partners, communities, family and friends – to become a "neighbor" and to share opportunities, news, and updates tied to volunteerism and giving.

"I am humbled to be named a Buffy Award recipient this year," said Lopez. "I am proud to be one of the vehicles connecting our personal and professional networks to help address essential needs across the globe. I'm looking forward to our continued engagement with our communities to support a wide variety of meaningful initiatives and philanthropic organizations –– both big and small."

Appfire was also named a finalist for both the Buzz Award and The NewB Award. Companies who were selected as award finalists contributed nearly $117 million in donations and $75 million in grants and tracked more than 920,000 volunteer hours through the Benevity platform in 2022. The 2023 Goodie Award winners were recognized at Benevity Live!, held on May 11 in San Diego.

To learn more about Fabian and how Appfire's mission-driven, people-powered program drives initiatives in communities across the globe, visit the Appfire Town webpage and follow along on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading enterprise collaboration software provider that makes work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, to product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire gives teams the best solutions to enhance, augment, connect, and extend platforms like Atlassian, Salesforce, Microsoft, and monday.com, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. Many of Appfire's popular software products are sold on the Atlassian Marketplace, where Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps with 200,000+ active installations across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Appfire's popular solutions help teams with Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management, Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, and Visual Collaboration. Learn more at www.appfire.com .

