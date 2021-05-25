AppGuard Parent Company, Blue Planet-Works, Establishes a Distribution Agreement with Mori Trust Co., Ltd., One of Japan's Leading Real Estate Development, Hotel Management, and Investment Businesses

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGuard, Inc., a global endpoint security provider that prevents cyberattacks by disrupting malware activity from causing harm, today announced Mori Trust will offer AppGuard's endpoint security software to millions of its customers, including companies and office tenants who are members of Laforet Club, its corporate membership club.

"In recent years, the number of cyberattacks and the evolution of attack methods have increased dramatically as companies accelerate their digital transformation efforts," said Janne Kobayashi, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Planet-works. "Government agencies and major Japanese companies have reported serious damage, including the suspension of operations and the leakage of confidential customer data. AppGuard prevents endpoint infringement, protecting against known and unknown attacks, keeping systems and data secure."

"As an office operator committed to providing safe and secure IT environments, we are pleased to work with Blue Planet-works to offer AppGuard to ensure successful digital transformations and business continuity for our customers," said Mori Trust. "AppGuard complements our "Create the Future" initiative and commitment to provide a safe and secure environment for the realization of a secure digital transformation society."

AppGuard's patented technology prevents malware, whether previously known or unknown, from using applications and utilities to gain malicious access to endpoints with the intent of causing harm. In contrast to conventional endpoint security software that identifies and responds to intrusive malicious attacks, AppGuard provides a unique, proactive approach to prevent security breaches by applying Zero Trust within endpoints to block malware in real-time without the limitations and post-compromise costs of detection-based tools.

AppGuard was developed in the United States 20 years ago to meet the needs of the U.S. Intelligence agency to ensure the safety of agents and critically sensitive data. In 2017, the Blue Planet-works Group acquired the AppGuard business, including its patented technology and intellectual property. AppGuard sales began in Japan in 2018 and is presently used by major international airlines, government entities, travel agencies, law firms and other entities and governments looking to achieve greater security. Today, over 6,000 companies rely upon AppGuard to prevent malware attacks.

About Blue-Planet Works Co., Ltd.

Blue Planet-works, Co., Ltd. is a global cyber security company that provides cyber security from Japan that provides cyber security products and services based on the innovative "AppGuard®" technology platform.

www.blueplanet-works.com

About Mori Trust Group, Co., Ltd.

The Mori Trust Group is a property development group with over 70 years of experience in major mixed-use projects in the Tokyo metropolitan area, as well as hotel and resort developments in key tourism regions. With over $2BUS in annual revenue, Mori Trust heralds a "Creative First" approach and as our office business vision, based on the urgent social need to find ways to enhance worker productivity.

About AppGuard

AppGuard is a cyber security company on a mission to set a new standard: true cyber protection for all. AppGuard's patented technology prevents compromises before they happen by disrupting malware activity from causing harm, without having to detect malware or its effects. Unlike detection-based endpoint security solutions, AppGuard outsmarts malicious actors to ensure businesses can do what they need to do, and malware can't do what it wants to.

