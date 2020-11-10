AppGuard's European Distributors, Assurity Systems, strike strategic deal with UK Councils

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurity Systems has completed a strategic partnership with the UK's Local Authority owned transformation specialists, iESE, to offer AppGuard to UK Councils and other Public Sector institutions.

The agreement secures AppGuard endpoint and server licences, at highly preferential rates, for distribution into UK Public Sector, at a time when that sector is at an increasing risk of cyber-attacks, in particular zero-day, ransomware and targeted attacks.

AppGuard's Executive Vice President of Sales, Maitland Muse commented:

"Assurity and iESE, together with their MSSP partners CSA, are an important component in our plans to drive AppGuard sales and implementation throughout Europe. We are delighted to be working with such experienced and influential professionals and we look forward to supporting them in their continued success."

Dr Andrew Larner, CEO of iESE, announced:

"Our strategic partnership has achieved several AppGuard implementations into the UK councils. We recognise from our work with councils and AppGuard to date that it is an important part of any council's defence to counter the new wave of increasingly sophisticated attacks like those on Redcar and Cleveland and more recently, Hackney Council.

Our aim is to ensure that all councils benefit from this unique technology and the discounted rates that our partnership with Assurity has secured, allowing UK local government to lead the way and become the best protected in the world."

Colin Jupe, Strategy Director, Assurity Systems, said:

"We are very concerned about the step change in cyber-attacks that we are currently witnessing, especially in the local government sector. It is clear that traditional AV and EDR systems are no longer enough to protect against these new threats, and the risks are heightened by the increasing need for remote working during the coronavirus pandemic; we believe AppGuard's patented technology is uniquely placed to protect endpoints and servers from the new wave of targeted ransomware and malware attacks. Our strategic partnership with iESE could not have come at a better time for UK Government."

Contacts:

Assurity Systems Ltd

https://assuritysystems.co.uk

Colin Jupe

[email protected]

iESE Ltd

https://iESE.org.uk

Dr Andrew Larner

[email protected]

AppGuard, Inc.

https://www.appguard.us/

Brody Ehrlich, COO

AppGuard, Inc.

646-369-5317 | [email protected]

ABOUT APPGUARD, INC.

AppGuard, a Blue Planet-works company, provides award-winning server and endpoint cybersecurity protection for enterprises as well as small and medium-sized businesses. AppGuard's patented inheritance technology maintains the same level of guarding and isolation on any process spawned from a risky application. The technology does not rely on detection and response and instead prevents.

ABOUT ASSURITY SYSTEMS LTD

Assurity Systems is the Distribution and Implementation Partner for AppGuard in the UK and Europe. The management team has world-leading expertise in identifying and dealing with cyber risk, offering risk identification and quantification, mitigation strategies, training and cyber security solutions.

ABOUT IESE

iESE is led by local authority councillors elected by iESE member councils. iESE is a not for profit social enterprise and any surplus generated is invested by the membership in research on behalf of the sector.

Created by local authorities as a shared resource for the sector, iESE has a successful track record of delivering transformation and service improvement programs in the UK. By doing so, we have delivered more than £1bn of savings for our clients.

