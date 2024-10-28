New leadership team and integrated solutions aim to simplify eCommerce growth for businesses worldwide.

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AppHub, a leading provider of eCommerce solutions, today announced its rebranding to Clearer.io. This strategic transformation underscores the company's commitment to placing customers at the heart of its innovations and redefining what's possible in product discovery.

"We are thrilled to unveil Clearer.io to our partners and the eCommerce community," said Jennifer Leuer, CEO of Clearer.io. "Our new brand reflects our mission to help businesses navigate the complexities of eCommerce with clarity, and create seamless experiences that drive growth."

AppHub Rebrands as Clearer.io to Revolutionize Product Discovery in eCommerce Post this Clearer.io launch video - AppHub is now Clearer.io Clearer.io: Discover smart growth

Clearer.io's rebranding brings together all its apps under one unified platform, offering integrated solutions designed to increase conversions and foster smart growth. The company's approach is built on four core pillars:

Innovative Simplicity : Clearer.io's experts immerse themselves in clients' needs, providing tailored tools and strategies for enhancing online visibility and crafting exceptional customer experiences.

: Clearer.io's experts immerse themselves in clients' needs, providing tailored tools and strategies for enhancing online visibility and crafting exceptional customer experiences. Data-Driven Excellence : With a strong emphasis on data, Clearer.io helps businesses strengthen their eCommerce capabilities, creating memorable moments that delight customers.

: With a strong emphasis on data, Clearer.io helps businesses strengthen their eCommerce capabilities, creating memorable moments that delight customers. Global Reach with Local Insight : Operating in five international markets, Clearer.io combines global expertise with local knowledge to serve a worldwide clientele.

: Operating in five international markets, Clearer.io combines global expertise with local knowledge to serve a worldwide clientele. Personalized Support: Clients receive dedicated support from team members committed to helping them achieve their specific eCommerce goals.

To lead this new chapter, Clearer.io has appointed a seasoned leadership team:

Jennifer Leuer , Chief Executive Officer

, Chief Executive Officer Tom Goodwin , President and Chief Operating Officer

, President and Chief Operating Officer Ben Warner , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Rob Teegarden , Chief Technology Officer

"Launching our new brand is just the beginning," said Tom Goodwin, President and COO. "We're innovating at pace to cut through the clutter in eCommerce, helping our customers discover smart growth and enhancing every moment that matters in their customer journeys."

Clearer.io invites businesses seeking a simpler, smarter route to eCommerce success to explore partnership opportunities. With its innovative, easy-to-integrate apps and a collaborative approach, Clearer.io is poised to help partners navigate the eCommerce world more effectively.

For more information, visit our Partnership Page or contact us .

About Clearer.io

Clearer.io is a global eCommerce solutions provider dedicated to redefining product discovery. By integrating cutting-edge apps and offering personalized support, Clearer.io empowers businesses to navigate the eCommerce landscape with clarity, increase conversions, and achieve smart growth. With offices in five international markets, Clearer.io combines global reach with local expertise.

