Appian and Accenture Federal Services Team to Accelerate Acquisition Modernization for Government and Defense Organizations

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced a collaboration with Accenture Federal Services (AFS) , a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), to further simplify the federal acquisition process through low-code automation. Through the joint effort, AFS is developing new delivery accelerators to enhance Appian's Acquisition Solutions , which simplify the acquisition process and validate that the process fully complies with the Federal Acquisition Regulations for defense and civilian agencies, their supplements and policies.

"Federal procurement teams are often bogged down by systems and manual tasks that complicate the acquisition process, increase risk, lower efficiency and add unnecessary costs," said Aaron Jackson, digital platforms lead at Accenture Federal Services. "Appian's low-code automation platform, coupled with Accenture's experience in automation and artificial intelligence, simplifies the acquisition process and delivers tremendous value, helping organizations eliminate process bottlenecks and ensure timely delivery of products and services."

In today's digital landscape, federal leaders are tasked with automating complex workflows and processes while being required to securely unify data, people, the digital workforce, and all business processes. This places a heavy burden on procurement teams that are tied to outdated systems and have strict budget constraints. In order to adjust, agencies must leverage their current IT investments and extend the capabilities of their legacy systems, which can be done with a low-code automation platform.

"Accenture is a long-time collaborator with Appian, and we are thrilled to expand our relationship into federal services," said Marc Wilson, senior vice president of Global Partnerships & Industries, Appian. "Partners play a key role in helping garner awareness for the benefits of low-code automation and we continue to see success when we work together. The new delivery accelerators being created by Accenture Federal Services for the Appian Government Acquisition solutions suite will further aid the government to make changes in their digital automation strategies that have lasting impact."

The new delivery accelerators from AFS seamlessly integrate into the new Appian Award Management solution , which advances the process for contract closeout, while simplifying adoption and rapid implementation.

Appian works with more than 100 government organizations worldwide. To learn more visit https://www.appian.com/industries/government-public-sector/ .

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company with offices in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture's federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance.

