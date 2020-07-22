Appian and Everlywell Partner to Support Safe Workplace and Campus Returns through Integrated COVID-19 Testing

"Everlywell was founded to give people access to high-quality lab tests that can be taken at home. With the pandemic continuing around us, our mission has never been more important," said Julia Cheek, founder and CEO of Everlywell. "We are proud to support Appian's corporate and academic customers in providing FDA-authorized COVID-19 testing to help keep their students, staff, and customers safe."

Through the partnership, people using Appian's return-to-site solutions will be able to request home delivery of Everlywell's COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit by taking a simple screening questionnaire based on CDC guidelines. Each test request will be reviewed by an independent physician from Everlywell's third-party telehealth partner. Test results will be delivered to the test-taker's mobile device in as little as 24-48 hours of the sample arriving at an authorized lab. Everlywell's product and its laboratory partners have received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The assays used by Everlywell and its lab partners meet or exceed the FDA's performance criteria for COVID-19 test accuracy, and telehealth consultations are included for those with positive results.

Test results can be used in Appian's screening, contact tracing, and isolation processes to maintain the health of reopened workplaces and campuses. Appian is the only enterprise software provider offering the integration of testing within a holistic COVID-19 return-to-workplace and return-to-campus solution.

Appian's Workforce Safety and CampusPass solutions are the fastest way to safely coordinate the return of the entire workforce and academic communities. The holistic offerings centralize and automate all the key components needed for safe on-site returns. The solutions, built on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform , deliver:

An integrated and seamless experience to process health screenings, return-to-site authorizations, contact tracing, isolation processing, and now, COVID-19 testing.

The deployment speed needed to be up-and-running in a matter of days, and the flexibility for easy changes via a user interface without IT intervention.

The data protection and security of Appian's HIPAA-compliant and HiTRUST-certified cloud, and enabling GDPR and FERPA compliance.

"Businesses and academic institutions will be conducting frequent testing within their communities, and our partnership with Everlywell makes that process fast, integrated, and secure," said Matt Calkins, CEO of Appian.

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com .

About Everlywell

Everlywell believes consumers deserve access to affordable lab tests and insightful, digitally-enabled results with actionable next steps. The company connects consumers to lab partners offering a suite of validated lab tests including Cholesterol, Heart Health, Fertility, STIs, Lyme Disease, Testosterone, Thyroid and more. Prices are straightforward starting at $49 and tests are generally covered by Flexible Spending and Health Savings Accounts. Physician-reviewed, actionable test results from CLIA-certified labs are provided within days of sample receipt. The company also provides testing for health plans, healthcare organizations, and employers, including some of the largest health plans in the nation.

The Austin-based company was founded in 2015 and is advised by a Scientific Advisory Board that includes some of the nation's top scientists from Harvard, MIT, Google and NYU. Everlywell was selected as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2019.

For more information please visit www.everlywell.com .

Important information about the Everlywell Test Home Collection Kit:

Everlywell's home collection kit is FDA-authorized under the Emergency Use Authorization framework. It has not been FDA-cleared or approved. Everlywell's home collection kit has been authorized only for the home collection and maintenance of nasal swab specimens as an aid in detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. Everlywell's home collection kit in combination with the authorized test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

