Appian appoints Jean Lafleur to lead newly opened Quebec office in Montreal

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies, today announces the appointment of experienced mining executive Jean Lafleur, P. Geo., as Senior Manager for North America.

Jean will lead Appian's newly opened office in Montreal, Quebec, as it continues its global expansion. He will be primarily sourcing and presenting potential mining transactions for companies headquartered in Quebec and North America – or that have assets in and outside of the continent, as well as assisting on the execution of transactions. Additionally, he will benefit from the financial and technical expertise across Appian's global footprint.

Jean brings with him 45 years of experience as a geologist in Canada and internationally. During his early career, he worked for Newmont, Falconbridge, Dome Mines, and Placer Dome, as well as serving as a C-suite executive for several small-cap junior exploration companies. Throughout his career, he has remained active as a technical, management and financing consultant, and led several teams in the search for precious and base metals, nickel and PGEs, and uranium and iron. Jean also has B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Geology from the University of Ottawa and is an accredited Professional Geologist in Quebec and Ontario.

Quebec is a strategic location for Appian in North America, which is a key market for the Company. Montreal is located near the mining communities of Val-d'Or and Rouyn-Noranda in the Abitibi, where more than a dozen precious and base metals active operations are located. The Abitibi is also home to numerous mid-tier and small-cap junior exploration companies.

Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, commented: "This is another important development for Appian, as we continue to bolster our global presence and the strong roster of industry leaders that help make our company the most competitive private equity firm in mining. By capitalising on Jean's experience and the capabilities of our global team, I am confident that we will be able to make a real impact in Quebec, just as we have done in several markets globally."

Jean Lafleur, Senior Manager for North America at Appian, added: "I am excited to be part of Appian's journey as it expands its presence in North America. Quebec's natural resources industry has a rich history, and there are plenty of opportunities for Appian to pursue sustainable and innovative mining projects in the province."

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value-focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining-related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 5,000 employees.

Appian has a global team of 54 experienced professionals with offices in London, Toronto, Lima, Belo Horizonte, Montreal and Sydney.

For more information please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com, or find us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

