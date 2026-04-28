Appian Congratulates 2026 Partner Award Winners for Delivering Impact with AI and Process Orchestration

ORLANDO, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian [Nasdaq: APPN] today announced the Partner Award winners at its annual Appian World global conference. This year's winners are recognized for creating innovative solutions on the Appian Platform that deliver significant client impact, business value, and excellence in AI-powered process orchestration.

"Our 2026 partner award winners exemplify the power of combining AI and process orchestration to move beyond efficiency and into the realm of real, high-impact ROI," said Scott Van Valkenburgh, Senior Vice President, Global Alliances & Channels, Appian. "These partners are more than just collaborators; they are the architects of modern enterprise transformation, helping our joint customers turn legacy challenges into competitive advantages through the Appian Platform."

Appian today announced the Partner Award winners at its annual Appian World global conference. Post this

Delivery Excellence Winner: Perficient

Perficient, the global AI and technology consulting firm, received the Delivery Excellence Award for its outstanding achievement in executing Appian projects with exceptional quality, speed, and measurable customer impact. In a key engagement with a major health insurance provider, Perficient led the platform selection and delivery of a modern, mobile-enabled member portal in an accelerated six-month timeline. By leveraging Appian AI skills for document ingestion and deploying AI Agents to provide proactive healthcare suggestions, the solution is expected to achieve over 30%-member adoption and a 25% reduction in customer care requests while significantly reducing technical debt.

Ecosystem Growth Winner: Ignyte Group

The Ecosystem Growth Award was presented to Ignyte Group in recognition of the partner's remarkable year-over-year expansion and commitment to the Appian ecosystem. Ignyte Group achieved a 71% increase in its count of certified Appian Lead Developers and grew its proprietary IP licensing to $500,000 ACV. Their strategic footprint expanded across state and federal government sectors, highlighted by the implementation of a Patient Engagement Platform (PEP) for the Veterans Affairs that provides a modernized and streamlined application for Veterans to receive care from the VA. This application will help our Veterans track and manage their conditions by allowing them to subscribe to health plans. PEP will serve as the foundational application from which Ignyte will build a strong and robust suite of health services for our Veterans.

Innovative Solution Winner: Synechron

Synechron earned the Innovative Solution Award for developing a unique, agentic framework orchestrated on the Appian Platform to solve complex business challenges. Synechron's solution blends Appian AI skills with existing client investments to reduce barriers to AI adoption across the financial services sector. Notable successes include an AI Studio pilot for Regulatory Horizon scanning at a leading global bank, and the orchestration of financial crime "auto plausibility agent squads" at a major bank, which effectively assess 13.1 million retail clients through AI-powered automation.

Client Transformation Winner: KPMG

KPMG was honored with the Client Transformation Award for spearheading a large-scale digital modernization program for a global leader in the life sciences industry. By leveraging the Appian Platform, KPMG automated a key regulatory function, shifting critical, high-volume manual work from disconnected systems to governed, end-to-end digital workflows. The solution utilizes AI-guided intelligence to reduce administrative burdens for regulatory personnel and provides a unified data fabric to accelerate response cycle times. This transformation has not only enhanced operational efficiency but also positions the organization to drive future regulatory strategy through easily accessible global trends and historical intelligence.

About Appian

Appian provides process automation technology. We automate complex processes in large enterprises and governments. Our platform is known for its unique reliability and scale. We've been automating processes for 25 years and understand enterprise operations like no one else. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

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SOURCE Appian