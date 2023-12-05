Appian Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation Software Report by Independent Research Firm

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announced today that it is named a Leader in the new report, The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2023. In the 26-criterion evaluation of 15 digital process automation (DPA) providers, Appian scored the highest of any vendor in the Current Offering category.

According to the report, "The DPA market has moved toward the deep end of the pool. AI-led potential has shifted responsibility toward professional developers and more challenging but transformative use cases." As a result of these trends, the report suggests customers should look for providers with top scores across the most important DPA "deep needs," which it describes as follows:

  • End-to-end orchestration. DPA deep use cases require a strong orchestration layer. The ability to build, visualize, and manage cloud and on-premises endpoints such as APIs, robotic process automation (RPA) bots, microservices, and enterprise applications will be a certainty.
  • DPA governance. Tools designed for business users to create automations have advanced the need for governance. Enterprises will benefit from a process system of record.
  • Support for automation fabric goals. DPA is well positioned to meet orchestration requirements for next-generation processes. These will centrally view and manage a hybrid workforce of both AWAs and humans, allocating tasks among them with data from running processes. AI-led transformation, data integration, and endpoint modeling will have heightened importance. (The Forrester Wave™: Digital Process Automation Software, Q4 2023)

The report goes on to say of Appian's Leader ranking, "With strategic acquisitions in RPA and process mining, Appian has the complete process automation platform with no notable weaknesses."

In addition to receiving the highest ranking in the Current Offering category, Appian received the highest score possible for the Adjacent Automation Support criterion, among the highest scores in the Ability to Meet and Govern Use Cases and Automation Fabric Support criteria, and the top score for the App Deployment and Ops Tools and Features criteria. In the Strategy category, Appian received the highest possible scores for the Vision and Partner Ecosystem criteria.

The report also states that, "Reference customers pointed to the quick prototyping on the core development platform and the customer success staff as valuable nonbillable resources. Appian suits organizations that want to pursue midlevel-to-deep DPA deployments."

"We have decades of expertise in solving the toughest process challenges for the world's largest companies and government organizations," said Malcolm Ross, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Appian. "Our automation suite in combination with our integrated data fabric, native private AI, and leading low-code architecture make the Appian AI Process Platform the best choice for complex digital process automation."

View the full report at https://ap.pn/3N8kcOt.

About Appian
Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com.

