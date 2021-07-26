Appian Opens Japan Office and Accelerates Asia-Pacific Expansion

Analyst firm Forrester says 75% of all application development will use low-code platforms by the end of this year, up from 44% in 2020. In Japan, the rapid decline in the size of its labor force makes the need for advanced automation even more urgent. In response, Gartner predicts the Japanese low-code market will grow by 21% in FY2021.

Appian delivers complete automation, uniting business process management (BPM), robotic process automation (RPA), and artificial intelligence (AI) in a single workflow. Appian simplifies workflow design, making it easy to automate the entire organization and improve business performance.

Appian Japan is actively collaborating with global partners including Wipro Limited. The partnership with Wipro focuses on a unique solution to mitigate End User Computing (EUC) risks for financial services institutions through an EUC remediation platform. Appian's partnership with Ridgelinez Co., Ltd., will help Japanese organizations accelerate process visualization, intelligent automation, and governance enhancement, for finance and accounting digital transformation. Appian Japan is also working with Pkutech Co., Ltd. to support digital transformation that unifies BPM, AI, and RPA for Japan's largest companies.

"We are excited to deepen our ties with Japan and its leading companies," said Hashimoto. "Appian's global customers trust us to accelerate and improve their most important business processes and automations, which helps them respond more quickly to change."

About Appian

Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com .

