Appian's Vishal Hanjan Recognized with StateScoop 50 Award for Industry Leadership

MCLEAN, Va., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced that Vishal Hanjan, Regional Vice President Of Sales - State & Local Government And Education (SLED) at Appian, was recognized for his industry leadership and significant contributions that are driving government IT forward as part of the 2024 StateScoop 50 Awards .

Vishal Hanjan is Appian's Regional Vice President of Sales focused on the State and Local Government, and Education (SLED) market, bringing over 15 years of experience across all areas of software technology, including sales, product management, and services delivery. Prior to this, he was Appian's SLED Industry Leader, helping build awareness of Appian's cutting-edge technology and the new art of the possible for government leaders around the country.

"Vishal's unwavering commitment to improving citizen experiences in state and local governments through innovative technology is truly remarkable," said Jason Adolf, Vice President, Global Public Sector, Appian. "His deep understanding of government challenges and citizen-first approach to modernization make him a visionary leader in the SLED market."

Appian helps state and local governments to modernize and automate processes to improve service delivery, transparency, and communication. The Texas Department of Public Safety Office of Procurement and Contract Services streamlined its contract awards process end to end using Appian's Government Award Management solution . Deployed in just three months by the first Gold-Level Appian Acquisition Accredited Partner, Deloitte, the solution allows TXDPS to efficiently exercise contract options, monitor contract deliverables, upload contracts, add amendments, and process renewals.

The 2024 StateScoop 50 Awards honor the year's top leaders and projects that have made a difference in the state government IT community. The 2024 awards were presented on the first day of the National Association of State Chief Information Officers' midyear conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

