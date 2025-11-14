Appier achieved record revenue and profitability

E-commerce new geography penetration fuels business momentum

Double-digit operating margin on an FX-neutral basis and strong seasonality reinforce the optimistic outlook and year-end ramp-up

Highlights and achievements of Q3 FY25

Record revenue of JPY 11.4 billion, up 26% YoY (JPY 11.6 billion, up 28% YoY on an FX-neutral basis)

Record gross profit of JPY 6.2 billion, up 26% YoY, with a high level gross margin at 54.1% and is expected to continue the upward trajectory through year-end

Profitability notably improved, operating income hit a record JPY 1.03 billion, up 31% YoY, marking the first time over JPY 1.0 billion, with a record operating margin of 9% (JPY 1.25 billion, up 58% YoY with 10.8% operating margin on an FX-neutral basis)

Business momentum remains strong, coupled with seasonal e-commerce expansion, NEA achieved a 25% YoY increase and the US & EMEA delivered a 38% YoY revenue growth, both on an FX-neutral basis

Sustained profitable growth is expected to further toward year-end, driven by a strategic focus on e-commerce, enhanced operating leverage with seasonal factors and sustained disciplined cost management, including ongoing AI-powered operational optimizations across all business units

Peak profitability signals the optimistic trajectory through year-end

TAIPEI, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier Group Inc. (TSE: 4180) today announced its earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Building on a strong second quarter, the company reports peak revenue and profitability, with record-high revenue of JPY 11.4 billion, marking resilient 26% YoY growth (JPY 11.6 billion, up 28% YoY on an FX-neutral basis), driven by sustained organic business momentum and robust, broad-based regional customer demand.

Gross profit reached a historical high of JPY 6.2 billion, up 26% YoY, while the gross margin remained high at 54.1%. This performance demonstrates Appier's sharp focus on high-value segments and robust technological advancement, leading to optimistic margin expansion going forward.

Propelled by record-high gross profit, the company achieved its highest-ever operating profit, exceeding JPY 1 billion for the first time, reaching JPY 1.25 billion, up 58% YoY with double-digit operating margin growth of 10.8% on an FX-neutral basis. Profitable growth is expected to continue through year-end, driven by robust seasonality and ongoing AI-powered operational optimizations across all business units, including AdCreative.ai. Core free cash flow delivered sustained positive results, underpinned by efficient cash management.

Robust contributions by key regions fueled by substantial e-commerce expansion

Appier's global expansion demonstrated strong momentum this quarter. Northeast Asia (NEA) achieved 25% YoY revenue growth (FX-neutral), driven by deeper penetration among existing customers and solid traction with top e-commerce customers from Japan, who capitalized on seasonal demand. The US and EMEA regions delivered 38% YoY revenue growth (FX-neutral), fueled by strategic vertical expansion. Future contributions from newly acquired large-scale e-commerce customers diversify revenue streams, thereby fostering sustainable growth momentum.

Revenue contributions remained consistent, with 56% incremental revenue from existing clients—deepening penetration in NEA e-commerce key accounts and reaching seasonal highs; and 44% from new customers, driven by strategic vertical diversification aligned with rising e-commerce penetration in NEA, US & EMEA. The client base grew steadily by 13% YoY, primarily driven by key e-commerce customers from the US & EMEA. LTM Net Revenue Retention (NRR) remained strong at 119.6% and quarterly ARPC increased 10% YoY (FX-neutral), fueled by strategic expansion among existing and larger enterprise customers.

Agentic AI empowers dual success of customer ROI and profitable growth

Leveraging Appier's core AI stack, Agentic AI serves as a catalyst for accelerated and sustainable growth. On the customer front, diverse AI Agents collaborate seamlessly to deliver predictable ROI. Internally, these AI-powered Agents significantly enhance efficiency across operations—including S&M, R&D, and customer support—unlocking greater operating leverage as the business scales.

"For the past 13 years, we have been innovating at the cutting edge of intelligent and agentic software, driven by our vision of making AI easy by making software intelligent," said Chih-Han Yu, CEO and co-founder of Appier. "We firmly believe that the convergence of agentic functionalities and interfaces—equipped with intelligence, memory, and autonomy—will fundamentally transform the current software paradigm and elevate all software applications to their next phase of evolution."

Strong, optimistic customer adoption follows Agentic AI global launch

In addition to operational excellence, the company is achieving success in its strategic technology initiatives. The global launch of Agentic AI has been met with strong, optimistic customer adoption, indicating high demand and market readiness for advanced AI solutions. This rapid uptake is driven by the platform's differentiated value, which leverages Appier's decade-plus of accumulated AI and multi-market know-how.

By leveraging their capability to intelligently utilize customer data to propel optimal campaign deployment strategies and incorporating robust guardrails to prevent hallucinations and ensure data security, the Agentic AI models are committed to trustworthy and precise execution in commercial environments. This immediate success is driving early revenue and validating Appier's investment in next-generation AI, further cementing its position as a technological leader.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is an AI-native SaaS company that empowers business decision-making with cutting-edge AdTech and MarTech solutions. Founded in 2012 with the vision of "Making AI Easy by making software intelligent," Appier endeavors to help businesses turn AI into ROI with its Ad Cloud, Personalization Cloud, and Data Cloud solutions. Now Appier has 17 offices across APAC, the US and EMEA, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information, and visit ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.

