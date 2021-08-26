Appinium Announces Partnership with SearchUnify for Improving the Findability of Content in Salesforce Ecosystem

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appinium, a leader of native learning and content distribution on Salesforce, today announced a strategic partnership with SearchUnify, a leading provider of a unified cognitive platform that powers enterprise search and a suite of AI-apps, to improve the findability of relevant content for end-users.

In an era where customers, employees, and professionals need to continuously learn new skills, the partnership is a step towards creating a more efficient learner experience and improving user engagement with unified access to self-service and multimedia content.

Appinium offers a suite of apps that are 100% native to Salesforce designed to empower Salesforce clients, with unparalleled capabilities around content access control and consumption analytics. SearchUnify further enhances the discoverability, access, and consumption of video and learning management content – especially from Appinium for Video and Appinium for Learning – by making relevant information quickly findable within the Salesforce ecosystem.

Customers demand anytime and anywhere access to rich content in this self-service era. Businesses are also looking for solutions to adapt themselves to the changing behavior of their customers, partners, and remote working employees. This partnership will empower enterprises to deliver on-demand and personalized rich content to end-users based on their changing behaviors.

"No one brings together data on human behavior as it relates to business the way we do."- says Appinium CEO and Founder, Steven Jacobson, "Think of Appinium as a river that picks up vital information regarding marketing, sales-enablement, learning and customer-service along the way. That data ensures connectivity, and it's connectivity that drives behavior."

"This partnership is another strategic step towards our mission to make relevant information available to those who're looking for it in a safe, secure, and effortless manner," said Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify. "People are looking for helpful content more than ever now and businesses are investing in making it available to them via engaging content platforms like Appinium. SearchUnify and Appinium together empower you to deliver an ultimate learning and engagement experience," he added.

With SearchUnify's unified cognitive platform for Appinium, enterprises can deliver an elevated community experience for their end-users with hyper-personalization and enhanced findability. From seamless information discovery to rich, dynamic snippets, SearchUnify unlocks the true potential of your enterprise multimedia and learning content within the Appinium console.

About Appinium

Appinium recognizes that data drives the future. This is why the Appinium team is dedicated to building a suite of products that acquires, compiles, and delivers an unprecedented level of marketing, sales, learning, and customer-service data on the platform. Products are seamlessly used effectively on the world's most powerful platform–Salesforce.

About SearchUnify

SearchUnify is a unified cognitive platform by Grazitti Interactive that revolutionizes information findability, fuels an insights engine, and makes for a robust platform for AI-based apps like Intelligent Chatbot , Agent Helper , KCS Enabler , Escalation Predictor and Community Helper . Its AI powers relevant and personalized search results for customers, partners, and employees across industries. Learn more at www.searchunify.com.

