Appiphony Announces Parse Connect on Salesforce AppExchange

Appiphony's customers can now benefit from intelligent document processing natively inside Salesforce with no code requirements, easy setup, and clear, usage-based pricing.

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appiphony announced it has launched Parse Connect on Salesforce AppExchange , the leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers to extract and map document data directly into Salesforce records using AI. Parse Connect allows users to eliminate manual data entry by automatically parsing PDFs, Word documents, and images, turning unstructured content into structured Salesforce data.

Parse Connect is currently available on AppExchange .

Parse Connect brings enterprise-grade intelligent document processing (IDP) into Salesforce with a clean, no-code setup. Admins can create templates using dropdown menus and plain-language instructions to define exactly what data to extract and where it should go, no AI tuning or development experience required.

The app supports parsing from multiple channels, including record page uploads, automation with Flow, and forwarding email attachments using the Email-to-Parse feature. With usage-based pricing and easy setup, Parse Connect is designed to be both powerful and accessible for teams of any size.

Comments on the News

"Parse Connect delivers enterprise-grade document parsing directly inside Salesforce without the complexity or cost of traditional IDP tools," said George Kennessey, CEO of Appiphony. "With flexible, usage-based pricing and admin-friendly setup, it's easy to deploy, easy to manage, and delivers real value from day one."

Salesforce AppExchange, the leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, enables businesses to power their agentic enterprise with our trusted and open ecosystem. Since its launch in 2006, AppExchange has grown to include more than 9,000 apps and experts, with over 14 million customer installs and 177,000 customer reviews. AppExchange enables customers of all sizes and across industries to extend their agentic enterprise with pre-built, customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to help solve their business challenges and accelerate time to value.

About Appiphony

Appiphony is a Salesforce PDO and ISV based in Chicago. The team builds innovative, easy-to-use AppExchange apps that optimize file management, document generation, and eSignature workflows by seamlessly connecting major third-party services like Google Drive, SharePoint, and Docusign with Salesforce. Learn more at www.appiphony.com

