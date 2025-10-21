Applause Launches Competitions Product to Further Drive Technician Motivation in HVAC, Plumbing, Pest Control, and Lawn Care

The all-in-one solution helps turn great work into automatic business growth with engaging competitions, complete with real-time standings and automated rewards, freeing businesses from tedious administrative work.

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applause, the leading performance and engagement platform for field services , today announced the launch of Applause Competitions, a new product designed to help field service businesses boost technician motivation and performance through real-time, automated contests.

Applause Competitions gives managers a simple way to create, schedule, and track contests around the KPIs that matter most to their business. Technicians can follow live standings directly in the Applause mobile app , staying motivated and empowered to take action in the moment. At the end of each competition, bonuses and rewards are delivered automatically, without the need for manual tracking, spreadsheets, or office whiteboards.

"Competition is one of the most effective ways to engage and inspire field teams—but it's often a headache to run," said Joel Rager, VP of Product at Applause. "With Applause, businesses get a simple, automated way to turn everyday performance into fun, fair, and impactful contests. Techs stay motivated, leaders save time, and rewards happen instantly, all in one seamless experience."

Applause Competitions eliminates the complexity of manual contests, giving field service companies a powerful engagement tool that runs itself. By replacing emails, spreadsheets, and office TVs with a mobile-first experience, Applause Competitions makes performance challenges more transparent, more frequent, and more meaningful.

Key benefits include:

Drive Change, Fast

Launch targeted contests around lagging metrics to re-engage teams and see results in real time.



Launch targeted contests around lagging metrics to re-engage teams and see results in real time. Real-Time Standings

Live updates in the mobile app keep techs motivated and able to act instantly.



Live updates in the mobile app keep techs motivated and able to act instantly. KPI-Driven Challenges

Build contests around the KPIs that matter, tailored to each role or team.



Build contests around the KPIs that matter, tailored to each role or team. One Hub for Competitions & Rewards

Manage contests and payouts from a single dashboard, with instant recognition built in.

With this launch, Applause continues to redefine how field service companies engage their teams, enabling leaders to create stronger cultures of recognition, motivation, and accountability while delivering better results for customers.

About Applause

Applause is the performance and engagement platform built for the field services industry. From real-time reviews to employee recognition and performance tracking, Applause helps teams stay aligned, motivated, and ready to win every day. Learn more at applausehq.com .

SOURCE Applause