Applavia Launches Blur Photo Editor on the App Store

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier iOS development team Applavia announces the launch of Blur Photo Editor, the most advanced photo blurring app available on the Apple App Store. Blur Photo Editor allows users to easily blur faces, backgrounds, and additional subjects in photos to add an extra layer of privacy, or create a beautiful depth-of-field effect to give photos that professional touch.

Blur photo editor is getting massive installations and positive feedback from the users

Available for iPhone and iPad, Blur Photo Editor makes it easy for users wondering how to blur out the background of a photo. Users can edit and add beautiful DSLR and portrait mode effects to existing photos, using a wide array of blur effects including: basic blur, Hexa pixel, point, pixelate, zoom, motion, crystal, and position blur effects.

How It Works:

Choose a photo from the gallery you wish to put under this powerful blurring tool. Drag and magnify for pinpointing the area that needs photo blurring effect. Choose the radius and intensity of the blur effects with sliders and intuitive editing options. Save the edited photo and share it with your friends and family.

Blur Photo Editor includes a powerful photo editing suite and filters to create an outstanding, professional-looking photo. In addition to that, this app also adds up masking effects to secure data or information in photos that you wish to hide from others.

Version 5.3.1 includes various bug fixes, quality of life improvements, and improved algorithms which allows users to add blur effects to high-resolution images without downgrading the quality.

Watch the Blur Photo Editor demo here.

Download Blur Photo editor on the Apple App store (North America, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan).

About Applavia

Applavia is one of the prominent iOS app development companies in the world that produces top-notch apps for iPhone and iPad used by millions of users worldwide.

