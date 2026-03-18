APPLAWS EXPANDS RANGE WITH NEW KITTEN HEALTHY START AND EXPANSIONS TO ITS APPLAWS VITALITY RANGE

From smooth, DHA-fortified kitten pâtés to high-protein, functional dry foods and new broth varieties, the collection delivers naturally nutritious cat foods that are bursting with benefits, while staying true to the Applaws promise: no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, ever.

Applaws Kitten Healthy Start - "Nourish their start, naturally."

Designed to fuel the adventures of growing kittens, Applaws Kitten Healthy Start puts purposeful nutrition front and center:

New Applaws Kitten Healthy Start Pâtés are irresistibly smooth, complete & balanced with essential vitamins & minerals, and available in two delicious recipes that are crafted to support healthy muscle growth, digestion, hydration, and brain development in growing kittens. Available in Tuna Fillet Recipe and Chicken Breast Recipe , plus a convenient variety pack . Each recipe is grain free and features added DHA to support healthy brain and vision development as well as pre- and postbiotics to support healthy digestion.

are irresistibly smooth, complete & balanced with essential vitamins & minerals, and available in two delicious recipes that are crafted to support healthy muscle growth, digestion, hydration, and brain development in growing kittens. New Applaws Kitten Healthy Start Dry Food is a high protein formula with chicken as the first ingredient plus DHA, EPA, and a comprehensive pre-, pro-, and postbiotic blend for healthy growth and digestive support. Available in 5 lb and 2 lb bags.

Applaws Vitality Expands to Fuel your cat's taste for adventure.

For adult cats ready for their next quest, Applaws Vitality introduces new broth varieties and complete & balanced dry recipes that are naturally nutritious and bursting with benefits:

New Applaws Vitality recipes in broth:

All of these recipes are made with high-quality proteins with hand-flaked fish or shredded chicken as the first ingredient. They're also grain free and contain no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

New Vitality Dry range

Indoor Turkey & Cod Recipe : crafted for indoor cats with 39% protein to support energy and muscle maintenance, plus pre-, pro-, and postbiotics and our gut-supporting blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support immune health.

: crafted for indoor cats with 39% protein to support energy and muscle maintenance, plus pre-, pro-, and postbiotics and our gut-supporting blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to support immune health. High-Protein Chicken & Salmon Meal Recipe: made with real chicken as the #1 ingredient and 43% protein for energy and muscle growth. Includes pre-, pro-, and postbiotics for digestion support, plus Omega 3 & 6 and biotin to promote healthy skin and a shiny coat. Formulated for cats and kittens from 7 weeks to adult.

All Applaws Vitality dry recipes are offered in trial-friendly 2 lb bags as well as 5 lb and 11 lb sizes — giving pet parents the freedom to discover what their cats love most.

"Pet parents want simple choices they can feel good about. With Kitten Healthy Start and the newest additions to our Vitality range, we're expanding the Applaws offerings with more complete, high-protein options for kittens and adult cats alike, all made with the high-quality, natural ingredients you're used to from Applaws. It's everyday cat nutrition made simple for every life stage." — Alayna Vicario, Senior Brand Manager, Applaws

Find out more about Applaws natural cat food offerings and the latest new products at Applaws.com.

Where To Buy?

Online: Available now on Amazon and Chewy .

Available now on and . In-store: Coming soon to PetSmart, Petco, Pet Supermarket and other independent and local pet stores beginning in April.

About Applaws

Applaws is dedicated to providing pets with food that is as close to their natural diet as possible. With a focus on simplicity and transparency, Applaws offers a variety of products, including wet food, dry food and treats for kittens to adult cats, that cater to the health and happiness of cats worldwide. With a range of flavors and animal proteins, Applaws can help make every mealtime a taste adventure for your cat.

As a certified B Corp since 2021, Applaws is committed to leveraging business as a force for good, contributing to the creation of a fairer and greener future for all cats, people and the planet. All ingredients exceed the highest global standards for production and sustainability. For more information, visit Applaws.com or follow us on social media at Instagram , Facebook and TikTok.

SOURCE Applaws