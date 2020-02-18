Apple AirPlay 2 Now Available on the Onelink Safe & Sound by First Alert®

Thanks to an over-the-air update, users can now play music using AirPlay 2 from their Onelink Safe & Sound in conjunction with any iOS device. AirPlay 2 enables a wireless multi-room audio system, creating an easy way to stream music anywhere in the home to different iOS and other AirPlay 2 compatible devices. Users can select where the music is playing in Control Center on an iOS device or simply ask Siri to play music in a specific room, or the whole home.

The Onelink Safe & Sound provides consumers with a great sound experience using ceiling placement as a natural acoustic backdrop. Once installed, users can play or stream their music from an array of services, including Apple Music, Spotify or Pandora.

"While adding to the entertainment features of the Onelink Safe & Sound, we are still providing convenience and peace of mind," said Tom Russo, vice president of marketing and new product development at First Alert, the most trusted brand in home safety*. "The Onelink Safe & Sound also continues to protect what matters most, a legacy First Alert has fostered for more than 60 years, with premium smoke, fire and CO functionality."

Apple customers can add Onelink Safe & Sound to the Apple Home app to receive smoke and CO notifications in addition to music control via Siri on iPhone, iPad, HomePod, or Apple Watch. When included in scenes with other HomeKit-enabled accessories, you can start the day by playing music or news, turning on the lights, and brewing coffee — all at once.

Onelink Safe & Sound

This 3-in-1 device delivers added convenience and enjoyment to every household. The Onelink Safe & Sound features First Alert's exclusive voice and location technology to alert users to the type of danger, whether smoke or carbon monoxide, and its location. The wireless interconnection automatically activates other Onelink alarms in the home when an emergency is detected.

In addition, the Onelink Safe & Sound has Amazon Alexa built-in. Users can simply ask Alexa to play music, hear the news, check the weather and more.

