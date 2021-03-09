Apple American Group, the Largest Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar Franchisee in the U.S., Turns to Landed App to Streamline Hiring Amid Strong Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landed, which provides the first mobile app connecting hourly food and retail workers with local employers, announced today that Apple American Group, the largest Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar franchisee in the U.S., has turned to Landed to streamline and accelerate hiring amid strong growth as locations reopen.

Apple American operates 444 restaurants across 26 states. Restaurant industry turnover is very high - typically 130 percent - meaning that General Managers (GMs) need to be constantly recruiting for all roles. Apple American GMs were spending more than a dozen hours per week on this task. With so many other pressing priorities for GMs - such as new health & safety protocols - Apple American sought a way to bring in a higher number of great quality candidates and do a better job screening and engaging those candidates to improve its interview-to-hire ratio.

Using Landed, key Apple American locations have been able to:

Consistently hire on average 2-3 high-quality new employees per location, per week

Reduce GM time spent on hiring from 12+ to about 2 hours per week

Candidate interview ghosting reduced by 40 percent

Hire 1 out of 4 candidates interviewed

"Apple American restaurants need to constantly fill their pipelines with high-quality candidates, and Landed's intelligent matching platform has delivered for us," said Tina Meyer, Human Resources Field Manager for Apple American. "We are seeing better-qualified candidates, bringing them on more quickly in a very competitive market, and doing it in a lot less time for higher return on investment. Landed has really transformed the way we recruit."

Vivian Wang, founder and CEO of Landed, said, "Apple American is emerging as an employer of choice in the communities it serves, as candidates in their hiring process can see the care and dedication the company takes to hire only the best. We're thrilled to be working with Apple American to streamline and improve hiring in order to support the company's growth."

To learn more about Landed, visit https://www.gotlanded.com/.

About Landed

Landed provides the first mobile app connecting hourly food and retail workers with local employers to help them find and hire better quality candidates, faster. Guided by the app, candidates create video profiles and are then matched with employers instantly using proprietary AI-based technology. Landed automates much of the process for employers, helping them quickly fill positions. Landed has helped clients such as Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, and Grocery Outlet fill hundreds of positions since its launch in 2020. Learn more at https://www.gotlanded.com/.

