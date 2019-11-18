Apple and Salesforce ignite productivity and learning on the best devices for business

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DREAMFORCE 2019 -- Apple and Salesforce today announced the launch of two flagship apps from the world's #1 CRM: the redesigned Salesforce Mobile App and new Trailhead GO learning app, delivering rich customer experiences with features exclusive to iOS and iPadOS. The companies also announced the next-generation Salesforce Mobile SDK, empowering developers to easily build and deploy native apps for iPhone and iPad on the Salesforce Platform. Apple and Salesforce announced a strategic partnership at Dreamforce 2018.

"Working together, Apple and Salesforce have helped hundreds of businesses and millions of developers transform the way they work," said Susan Prescott, Apple's Vice President of Product Marketing for Apps, Markets and Services. "With brand new Salesforce Mobile apps exclusive to iOS and iPadOS, and an enhanced SDK that supports the latest advancements in Swift, Apple together with Salesforce offers customers strong privacy, powerful multitasking and the best user experience in business on iPhone and iPad."

"With Salesforce Mobile, Salesforce and Apple are empowering sales, service and marketing professionals on the go to deliver game-changing customer experiences, powered by AI," said Bret Taylor, President and Chief Product Officer, Salesforce. "And with Trailhead GO, millions more can now skill up for free, anytime and anywhere, to learn in-demand skills and fill the jobs of today and tomorrow."

At Dreamforce 2019, Apple and Salesforce are delivering:

The Salesforce Mobile App , powered by AI and reimagined on iOS. Salesforce completely redesigned its flagship mobile CRM app to deliver a powerful new user experience enabled by Einstein, with advanced analytics and features exclusive to iOS, including Siri shortcuts and Face ID. Now anyone can run their business on mobile in a way that's conversational and smart — leveraging the power of Siri and Einstein Voice Assistant to quickly add tasks, take notes and update their CRM.

Salesforce completely redesigned its flagship mobile CRM app to deliver a powerful new user experience enabled by Einstein, with advanced analytics and features exclusive to iOS, including Siri shortcuts and Face ID. Now anyone can run their business on mobile in a way that's conversational and smart — leveraging the power of Siri and Einstein Voice Assistant to quickly add tasks, take notes and update their CRM. Trailhead GO , the first-ever mobile app for Trailhead, exclusive to iOS and iPadOS. Trailhead is Salesforce's free online learning platform used by millions of Trailblazers to skill up for the jobs of today and tomorrow. With Trailhead GO, learners now have access anywhere and at anytime to more than 700 modules covering in-demand business and tech skills — including trails like Get Started with iOS App Development , which teaches developers at any level how to build native apps. Built on Swift using Salesforce's Mobile SDK, Trailhead GO supports Handoff in addition to Accessibility features like VoiceOver and Magnifier; iPadOS features include Split View for multi-tasking and Picture-in-Picture for video courses.

Trailhead is Salesforce's free online learning platform used by millions of Trailblazers to skill up for the jobs of today and tomorrow. With Trailhead GO, learners now have access anywhere and at anytime to more than 700 modules covering in-demand business and tech skills — including trails like , which teaches developers at any level how to build native apps. Built on Swift using Salesforce's Mobile SDK, Trailhead GO supports in addition to Accessibility features like VoiceOver and Magnifier; iPadOS features include Split View for multi-tasking and Picture-in-Picture for video courses. The new Salesforce Mobile SDK, optimized for Swift and iOS 13. The next generation of Salesforce's Mobile SDK adds support for the latest advancements in iOS 13, iPadOS and Swift , including Swift UI and Package Manager, for easier compiling and distribution of code. The new SDK will empower more than six million Salesforce developers to quickly build and deploy native Salesforce apps for iPhone and iPad. The SDK has already been used by hundreds of businesses to focus on what they do best: provide a superior customer experience.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will join Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff for a fireside chat at Dreamforce 2019 on Tuesday, November 19, 1:30 p.m. PT at Yerba Buena Theater. The talk is open to all conference attendees and a livestream will be available at https://www.salesforce.com/video/ .

Attendees of Dreamforce 2019 can get a hands-on look at the new Salesforce products in the Moscone South Campground. Learn more about the Apple and Salesforce partnership: www.salesforce.com/apple .

Pricing & Availability

The Salesforce Mobile App is now generally available for free on the App Store. The new user experience and features require Salesforce admin opt-in.

Trailhead GO is now generally available for free on the App Store. Additional features including support for iOS Dark Mode and Sign in with Apple across Trailhead are expected to be available later this year.

The new Salesforce Mobile SDK 8.0 with support for Dark Mode and Swift UI is expected to be available later this year, with additional features optimized for iPadOS expected to arrive in a 2020 release.

