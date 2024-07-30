Apple Annie's Announces Annual Peach Mania Celebration in Willcox, AZ

WILLCOX, Ariz., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple Annie's is delighted to announce it is Peach Mania time! A celebration of the finest tree-ripened peaches from the heart of Willcox. Peach Mania kicks off with a delectable Peaches & Pancakes breakfast served each Saturday and Sunday of the event, inviting peach lovers to savor the sweetness of freshly picked peaches straight from our orchards made into a delicious topping.

Peach Mania at Apple Annie's promises a feast for the senses with juicy peaches, mouthwatering peach pies, and delightful peach donuts. Visitors are invited to indulge in the flavors of summer amidst the scenic beauty of our peach orchards.

This year, Peach Mania will take place over the weekends of August 3-4, August 10-11, and August 17-18. The Peaches & Pancakes breakfast will be served from 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM at our Orchard Grill, while our renowned apple-smoked burger lunches will be available daily from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM.

Located in the picturesque Sulphur Springs Valley, Apple Annie's offers a quintessential family experience with pick-your-own fruit and vegetables. The region's 4300' elevation ensures optimal growing conditions, resulting in the finest quality produce that has made Willcox the premier you-pick destination in Arizona.

Guests are invited to explore our orchards, hand-pick their favorite peaches, and relax in the shade of our peach trees while enjoying a slice of homemade peach pie. Admission and parking are free, making Apple Annie's an accessible and enjoyable destination for all.

"We are thrilled to invite everyone to join us for Peach Mania this summer," said Mandy Kirkendall, Director of Fun at Apple Annie's. "It's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the bounty of our orchards and create lasting memories with family and friends. After losing our fruit to frost last year, we are thrilled to have bountiful crops for 2024."

For more information about Peach Mania and directions to Apple Annie's, please visit www.AppleAnnies.com or contact 520-384-2084.

Contact: Mandy Kirkendall

[email protected]

520-507-1296

SOURCE Apple Annie's Orchard