Apple Business Chat Now Available to Sprint Customers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecting with Sprint (NYSE: S) just got even easier with the availability of Apple Business Chat. More than 50 percent of customers engage with service providers through live chats or mobile apps,1 and now consumers can chat directly with Sprint 24/7 by sending a message through the Messages app on iPhone and iPad.2

"More consumers are embracing quick and easy self-service and digital assistance versus calling customer service through an 800 line," said Rob Roy, Sprint chief digital officer. "Apple Business Chat is an amazing tool for our customers that makes communicating with Sprint fast, easy and stress-free."

Sprint customers can use Apple Business Chat to message an agent, learn about Sprint plans and more, any time of the day. For added convenience they can chat with Sprint while looking up store information in Maps, Safari and with Siri. Customers can even start and stop a message any time and pick up right where they left off.

Here's how it works:

Start a conversation in Apple Business Chat by visiting the 'Contact Us' page on Sprint.com, or search for a Sprint store using Siri, Safari or Apple Maps, then simply tap the Messages icon to send a message.

A conversation with Sprint agents will open instantly in the Messages app on iOS.

Apple Business Chat uses features from the My Sprint Mobile app for easy account authentication and access.

Users can take their time responding when it's convenient.

Apple Business Chat is available in beta for consumers and businesses around the world and is built into iOS 11.3 and higher. For more information visit: apple.com/ios/business-chat.

About Sprint:

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 54.5 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2018, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands, including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint's legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching the first 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

1 2017 Accenture Digital Consumer Survey

2 Message and data rates apply.

