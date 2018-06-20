Apple Cider Vinegar Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research offers an eight-year forecast for the global apple cider vinegar market between 2018 and 2026. In a recently released report by the company, the global apple cider vinegar market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements and opportunity in the apple cider vinegar market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current challenges and future status of the global apple cider vinegar market over the forecast period. This report also offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional apple cider vinegar market.



Apple cider vinegar is simply a liquid vinegar that is made from apple juice.It is prepared by two fermentation processes.



In the first process, bacteria and yeast are added to the apple juice to start the alcoholic fermentation process, and turn the sugar into alcohol.In the second process, the alcohol is converted into vinegar by adding acetic acid.



It is used for various applications, and also in the management of various health conditions such as diabetes, weight loss, skin care, hair problems, low blood sugar levels, and many more.



By type, the apple cider vinegar market is segmented into filtered and unfiltered.The unfiltered type segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period owing to presence of mother in the product which stands of proteins, enzymes, and friendly bacteria that give the product a murky appearance.



On the basis of form, the apple cider vinegar market can be segmented into powder, tablets, capsules, and liquid. The liquid segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 87.6% in 2017 and is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period.



By nature, the apple cider vinegar market is segmented into organic and conventional.The organic apple cider vinegar segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period.



Furthermore, on the basis of distribution channel, the apple cider vinegar market is segmented into direct and indirect.Indirect segment is further sub-segmented into store-based retailing and e-Retailers.



Amongst these sub-segments, the store-based retailing is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 80.4% in 2017. The e-Retails sub-segment is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period.



The report includes market share of each segment according to the region with analysis towards market trends respectively.A section of the report highlights apple cider vinegar demand.



It also provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the apple cider vinegar ecosystem, including the new product developments as well as product offerings in the global apple cider vinegar market. This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the global apple cider vinegar market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the global market.



In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view.Key categories of providers covered in the report are apple cider vinegar' key players of the global apple cider vinegar market.



Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the apple cider vinegar space.



Key players in the global apple cider vinegar market includes PepsiCo, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, GNC Holdings, Inc., White House Foods Company, Carl Kühne KG (GmbH & Co.), Castelo Alimentos S/A, Pompeian, Inc., Manzana Products Co., Solana Gold Organics, Aspall Cyder Ltd., Nutraceutical Corporation, Eden Foods, Inc., Higher Nature Limited, Vitane Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bragg Live Food Products, Inc., Swanson Health Products, Inc., Mautner Markhof Feinkost GmbH, Viva Naturals, and others.



In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.



Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar.This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market.



However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global apple cider vinegar market.



