Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand

By type, the apple cider vinegar market is segmented into filtered and unfiltered. The unfiltered type segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period owing to presence of mother in the product which stands of proteins, enzymes, and friendly bacteria that give the product a murky appearance.

On the basis of form, the apple cider vinegar market can be segmented into powder, tablets, capsules, and liquid. The liquid segment is estimated to account for a significant revenue share of 87.6% in 2017 and is expected to register significant growth rate during the forecast period. By nature, the apple cider vinegar market is segmented into organic and conventional. The organic apple cider vinegar segment is likely to be the most attractive segment in the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the apple cider vinegar market is segmented into direct and indirect. Indirect segment is further sub-segmented into store-based retailing and e-Retailers. Amongst these sub-segments, the store-based retailing is anticipated to occupy the largest market share of 80.4% in 2017. The e-Retails sub-segment is expected to register high growth rate during the forecast period.

In terms of value, North America and Europe are likely to account for approximately a share of 67.0% by the end of 2026. Also, North America is expected to dominate the market through 2026 in terms of demand, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Relatively higher internet penetration across the globe has led to the emergence of e-Commerce as an easily accessible and convenient sales channel for a range of products. Many manufacturers and retailers have set up online distribution options on their websites and other popular e-Commerce chains. Through this, consumers are increasingly inclined towards purchasing such products online due to the various discounts offered by e-retailers. For instance, iherb.com, vitacost, grofers, Amazon, and many more are some of the online stores which supply vinegar products, worldwide.

Additionally, an increase in health conscious people, worldwide, has led to a change in the food and wellness market. Consumers are inclining towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which has led to the higher consumption of food and food ingredients with potential health benefits. Annually, millions of products are being developed, globally, to cater to the growing demand for better nutrition. Currently, consumers have become more conscious about their diets, owing to which, they are spending on a holistic approach to health and wellness that includes almost every aspect of life.

However, apple cider vinegar has gained traction in most developed countries such as North American and the European region, which is attributable to various critical health benefits concerning diseases associated with its consumption, such as acid reflux, allergy, acne problems, heartburn, gout, diabetes, weight loss, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, dandruff, and many more. However, in developing countries such as the MEA region, the product is yet to gain demand among its target customers. Consumers are less concerned about the product, which has been hampering the sales of the product in such regions.

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the apple cider vinegar space. Apple cider vinegar producer includes PepsiCo, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, GNC Holdings, Inc., White House Foods Company, Carl Kühne KG (GmbH & Co.), Castelo Alimentos S/A, Pompeian, Inc., Manzana Products Co., Solana Gold Organics, Aspall Cyder Ltd., Nutraceutical Corporation, Eden Foods, Inc., Higher Nature Limited, Vitane Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bragg Live Food Products, Inc., Swanson Health Products, Inc., Mautner Markhof Feinkost GmbH, Viva Naturals, and others.

