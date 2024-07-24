Apple Cider Vinegar Market to reach 2.98 Billion at a CAGR of 7.57% -Says Stellar Market Research

PUNE, India, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Market Research has published a report on the 'Apple Cider Vinegar Market' by Product (filtered, unfiltered), End User (B2B, B2C), and Application (Food & Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others). According to the report, the market is expected to reach USD 2.98 billion by 2030 from USD 1.79 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.57%. Customers globally are increasingly cautious when eating out, as they are aware of the various health concerns associated with obesity and the increasing mortality rate. In recent years, apple Cider vinegar has been widely considered the top choice for weight loss and is a common ingredient in many diet plans.

Market Size in 2023 USD 1.79 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 2.98 Billion CAGR 7.57 % Forecast Period 2024-2030 Base Year 2023 Number of Pages 225 No. of Tables 142 No. of Charts and Figures 192 Segment Covered By Product Type, End-User, and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size, and Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2030, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

Historic Size (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2024−2030

Apple Cider Vinegar Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Apple Cider Vinegar Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, End-User, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region in a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional players Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Key player offerings

Bragg Live Food Products increases its reach by distributing its Apple Cider Vinegar- Daily Balance and True Energy Supplements. These supplements contain 750mg of acetic acid, the key ingredient for various health benefits including weight management, blood sugar control, and cholesterol reduction. Bragg's supplements stand out by offering additional benefits like stress management and energy boosting, thanks to the inclusion of Ashwagandha and vitamin B. These benefits make the products more conducive to a wellness-seeking lifestyle than other competitors' products

Mother Earth Vinegar, known for its organic apple cider vinegar with the mother, is launching a first-of-its-kind product - organic apple cider vinegar superfood tea pods. These Keurig 2.0 compatible pods come in 6 flavors and are a blend of apple cider vinegar, dried fruit, and herbs. They are organic, kosher, caffeine-free, plant-based, recyclable, and offer antioxidants and a natural energy boost. This innovative product caters to health-conscious consumers who want the benefits of apple cider vinegar but dislike the taste.

Non-GMO Foods Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Filtered

Unfiltered Others

By End-User

B2B

B2C

By Application

Food and Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The Filtered segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period.

More than half of consumers prefer the clean look and gentler flavor of filtered apple cider vinegar, which is processed to eliminate the mother (byproducts of fermentation). According to SMR, in 2022, around 60% of the residents in the United States opted to use filtered vinegar for household and cooking purposes. The growth of the segment is supported by its diverse applications, which go beyond culinary applications to include personal care and health supplements. The usage of filtered apple cider vinegar in a variety of health and wellness products, such as nutritional supplements and detox beverages, is another factor driving the market. Additionally, filtered apple cider vinegar is retail preferred, gaining popular shelf space in 72% of supermarkets thanks to its stylish packaging and consistent quality. The filtered apple cider vinegar segment is well-positioned to maintain its dominance as consumer interest in natural and functional components increases.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

In 2023, North America, particularly the US has been the dominant region in the Apple Cider Vinegar market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market in the region driven by the increasing health consciousness of the population and a variety of culinary applications. According to the SMR Survey, more than 50% of adults in the US are aware of the health benefits, leading to the increase in demand for apple cider vinegar. Leading market players, including White House Foods and Bragg Live Food Products, Inc., take advantage of this awareness by diversifying their product offerings by advertising widely. For instance, Bragg has claimed a 20% rise in sales of its organic apple cider vinegar year over year. Additionally, North America's strong e-commerce infrastructure has made it possible for wider distribution and accessibility. The region has a strong agricultural base with the United States producing about 5.04 Million tons of apples in 2023 providing huge raw material for vinegar production. The apple cider vinegar market in North America is driven by innovations in product formulations such as flavored and functional apple cider vinegar varieties.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global apple cider vinegar market include -

Bragg Live Food Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Spectrum Naturals ( California )

) Vitacost.com, Inc. ( USA )

) Castelo Alimentos S/A ( Brazil )

) Eden Foods, Inc. ( USA )

) Fleischmann's Vinegar Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Others

