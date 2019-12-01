Apple Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Apple iPhone 11, iPad (2019), AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 & More Deals Rounded Up by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the top Apple Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Consumer Walk round-up Apple iPhone, iPad, MacBook, AirPods, Apple Watch and more Apple gadget deals over Cyber Monday and are sharing the best live deals below.

Best iPhone deals:

Best iPad deals:

Best AirPods deals:

Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods (Latest Models) at Walmart - check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Gen) & AirPods Pro with wireless charging case

- check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Gen) & AirPods Pro with wireless charging case Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - the newest AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a customizable fit and seal

Best Apple Watch deals:

Best MacBook deals:

With the recent release of the AirPods Pro and MacBook Pro (16-inch), Apple once again demonstrated their consistent ability to innovate and improve upon existing technologies. Alongside them, their flagship product line-up heading into 2020 includes the brand new iPad (7th Gen), Apple Watch 5 and iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max.

What should shoppers know about Cyber Monday? Retailers heavily focus on their online promotions after the Thanksgiving weekend rolls over. Cyber Monday deals typically feature savings on new products as well as continuations of current sales.

On Cyber Monday 2018, online sales were dominated by Amazon and Walmart with the two companies collectively generating over 80% of total online sales on that day.

