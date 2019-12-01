Apple Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Apple iPhone 11, iPad (2019), AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 5 & More Deals Rounded Up by Consumer Walk
Check out the top Apple deals for Cyber Monday 2019, featuring the latest Apple iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods & MacBook sales
Dec 01, 2019, 19:10 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All the top Apple Cyber Monday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Consumer Walk round-up Apple iPhone, iPad, MacBook, AirPods, Apple Watch and more Apple gadget deals over Cyber Monday and are sharing the best live deals below.
Best iPhone deals:
- Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)
- Get up to $400 off Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro & Pro Max, XS & XS Max at Verizon
- Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T
- Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models - check the latest live deals and line service plans available at Sprint on top-rated iPhone models
- Save up to $270 on Apple iPhones with no contracts at Boost Mobile
- Save up to 62% on a wide range of prepaid Apple iPhones at Walmart
- Save up to 55% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless
Best iPad deals:
- Save up to $300 on Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, 11-inch and 12.9-inch models) - check the latest deals at Walmart
- Save up to $80 on the newest Apple iPad - at Amazon
- Save up to 30% on a wide range of Apple iPad Pro, Air & mini tablets at Walmart
- Save up to 65% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini at Amazon
- Save up to 78% on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com (ends 1/9)
Best AirPods deals:
- Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods (Latest Models) at Walmart - check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Gen) & AirPods Pro with wireless charging case
- Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - the newest AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a customizable fit and seal
Best Apple Watch deals:
- Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 at Walmart
- Save up to $70 on Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS) & Series 5 (GPS & Cellular) smartwatches at Amazon
- Save 50% on any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Nike edition) - check full offer details at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
Best MacBook deals:
- Save $200 on the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019 model) at Amazon - Prime delivery available
- Save up to $450 on the new Apple MacBook Pro laptops - at Amazon
- Save up to $300 on the new Apple MacBook Air laptops - at Amazon
- Save up to 70% on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops - at Amazon
Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
With the recent release of the AirPods Pro and MacBook Pro (16-inch), Apple once again demonstrated their consistent ability to innovate and improve upon existing technologies. Alongside them, their flagship product line-up heading into 2020 includes the brand new iPad (7th Gen), Apple Watch 5 and iPhone 11, 11 Pro and Pro Max.
What should shoppers know about Cyber Monday? Retailers heavily focus on their online promotions after the Thanksgiving weekend rolls over. Cyber Monday deals typically feature savings on new products as well as continuations of current sales.
On Cyber Monday 2018, online sales were dominated by Amazon and Walmart with the two companies collectively generating over 80% of total online sales on that day.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
