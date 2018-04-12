Apple Growth Partners Opens New Office Location in North Canton

This logical move for the CPA firm will further develop its presence along I-77 in a market it already knows well, and capitalize on further opportunities there in what marks the firm's 75th anniversary this year. The firm plans to market its work for manufacturing, construction, and real estate, particularly in the Stark County region.

Leading up to the new opening, Apple Growth completed two acquisitions in 2017: KPFF LLC of Beachwood in the first quarter and Schlabig & Associates of Akron and Kent in the latter half of the year.

Those deals have helped Apple Growth grow to 105 employees and $17.5 million in annual revenue, Mullen said. That's growth of more than 33 percent from the firm's revenue of $13.1 million in 2016 reported last year.

The new office will open with six current staff initially, and there are concerted plans to grow that presence through the coming years.

"We would like to have that office staffed with 12 people within a three-year period," Mullen said. "We want to outgrow that office and hopefully be up to 20 people there after five years."

By the end of 2018, Mullen is projecting the firm to have at least $18.5 million in revenue and 115 employees.

The Canton office is yet another move in the firm's "measured and conservative" growth plans, he added. Apple Growth is a couple years into a strategic plan for doubling the business by 2020, which means growing to about $20 million in revenues and 160 people.

