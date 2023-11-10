Apple Industries to Reveal Their Most Significant Photobooth Technology in Their 50 Year History at IAPPA EXPO in Orlando Nov 14-17

10 Nov, 2023, 14:03 ET

New Photobooth Efficiency and Customization Options Will Increase Customer Engagement and Operators Revenue

GREENVALE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple Industries, Manufacturer of FacePlace Branded Photobooths, the world's largest photobooth manufacturer will showcase their cutting-edge technological advancements at the upcoming IAAPA EXPO, the premier global event for the attractions industry.

Apple Industries Revolutionary Photoma Photobooth
Attraction industry professionals from around the world in search of creating unforgettable guest experiences for their customers typically line up at Apple Industries Face Place convention booth to try out their latest photobooths, as well as their classic fun ones like the Marvel Adventure Lab. This year, however, that line they're waiting on will likely be moving much faster!

"A key technical advancement this year," says Jesse Weisberg, Apple Industries Sr. Director of Technology, "has been our ability to speed up the photo processing time in our Marvel Adventure Lab and Marvel outdoor photobooths from 10-15 seconds to 1-3 seconds which improves the overall user experience and increases the speed at which customers move through. This is especially important for high volume customer locations. We've done this by scrupulously optimizing our 'comic' image transfer model, the AI model that performs the artistic comic filter on the customer. We've also optimized our AI model for active segmentation, better known as background removal, to reduce the time it takes to put someone's photo inside the comic itself."

This is a significant upgrade for Apple Industries' many photobooths customers with high-volume locations and continuous foot traffic, like sports stadiums, malls, airports, zoos, aquariums, and travel rest stops to name a few.

Another major new technology upgrade that will appeal to Apple Industries rapidly growing global market is their expansion of the number of languages now available in their real-time language and audio translation inside the photobooths. The translation feature is significant for high traffic multi- lingual locations like airports and international parks.

Apple Industries will also be introducing for the first time at IAPPA advanced content and theming capabilities for their revolutionary Photoma photobooth, including a massive external monitor to showcase promotional material that can easily be managed remotely through a customer portal. 

New technology has been installed so that photobooth owners can control their photobooth content easily from anywhere, changing the sequence of images and videos in both the internal and external monitors. That same technology is inside the new 'Photoma Mini' which will be making its debut at IAPPA to appeal to smaller locations like bars and restaurants.

"For owners and operators with multiple units our new system allows for swift bulk updates across all photobooths, streamlining promotions and content changes, and significantly reducing maintenance costs. This is particularly beneficial for large accounts like movie theater chains," says Sr. Technology Director Jesse Weisberg

Apple Industries offers a range of licensed products alongside the Photoma like Disney, NASCAR, and MLB themed photo booths which perform exceptionally well. However, Apple's upgraded Photoma with the new theming and content features, present a wonderful new opportunity for any brand interested in white labeling their own branded photobooth to do so easily. 

Locations that install branded photobooths not only provide a unique souvenir experience and generate ancillary revenue, but also benefit from valuable marketing and advertising when customers share their branded photo experiences on social media platforms like Tik Tok.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Debbie Nigro
[email protected]
914-469-7598

See the latest Apple Industries Face Place Photobooth Innovations Nov 14-17th at the IAAPA EXPO: The Premier Event for The Global Attractions Industry
Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) 9400 Universal Boulevard Orlando, FL 32819 IAAPA Expo is held in the OCCC South and North Halls. Show Floor BOOTHS # 1000, 800, and 600

About Apple Industries Inc.
Apple Industries Manufacturer of FacePlace Branded Photobooths is the world's largest photobooth manufacturer. From timeless classic photobooths to unique, fully branded experiences, we create unforgettable photo experiences that immerse customers into your brand anywhere in the world. Visit AppleIndustries.com for more information.

