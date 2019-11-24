Apple iPhone Black Friday 2019 Deals: Top Early iPhone 11, XR, XS, 8, 7 & 6 Smartphone Sales Rounded Up by Deal Stripe

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best early iPhone deals for Black Friday 2019. The list below contains links to the top early iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XR and more Apple deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Deal Stripe.

The Apple iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina. The higher models, iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR while the iPhone Pro Max has a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR. The previous models, the iPhone XR and iPhone XS, have a display of 6.1 inches and 5.8 inches, respectively. The earlier iPhone models are still available, though they are smaller in size. The iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and iPhone 6 all have a display of 4.7 inches.

eMarketer predicts that Amazon will dominate the e-commerce market in 2019 and account for 47% of total online sales. They also predict that Amazon will grow 20% to reach almost $283 billion in total yearly sales. Much of Amazon's success during the popular holiday season can be attributed to its convenient shopping experience, comprehensive product choices and tailor-made gift guides for all major demographics.

Overtaking Apple as the third biggest online retailer, Walmart's online sales continue to grow at an impressive pace. eMarketer, one of the most reputable market research companies, predicts a 33% increase in the big-box retailer's online revenues by the end of 2019.

