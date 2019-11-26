Apple iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, MacBook & Apple TV Black Friday 2019 Deals: List of the Best Apple Savings Compared by Spending Lab
Compare Apple Black Friday 2019 deals and save now on the latest Apple devices including Apple Watch Series 5, iPhone 11, iPad 2019, MacBook Pro, AirPods Pro, 7th Gen iPod Touch & Apple TV 4K
Nov 26, 2019, 15:00 ET
BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In search of the best Black Friday Apple deals for 2019? Online sales specialists at Spending Lab have reviewed the top Apple iPhone, iPad, MacBook, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch and Apple TV Black Friday deals and are sharing their top picks below.
Best Apple deals:
- Save up to 60% off on Apple iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple iPad (7th Gen) & more - click the link for the latest live deals available at Sprint on a wide range of Apple gadgets
- Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads & Apple Watches at Walmart
- Save up to $839 on Apple Watches, iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and more Apple devices at Amazon
Best Apple Watch deals:
- Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 3, 4 & 5 at Walmart - deals live now on the latest Apple Watch models with GPS and GPS with cellular
- Save 50% on Apple Watch Series 5 - save on Apple Watch Series 5, Nike, Stainless Steel & Aluminium models at Sprint.com (offer ends 1/9)
- Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches at Amazon
Best iPad deals:
- Save up to 40% on a wide range of Apple iPads at Walmart - click the link for the latest live deals on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini tablets
- Save up to 78% off on Apple iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro & iPad mini (including the latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com (ends 1/9)
- Save up to 46% on Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad Mini at Amazon- featuring savings on the latest 2019 iPad tablets with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
Best iPhone deals:
- Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)
- Save up to 60% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 & more iPhone models - check the latest live deals and line service plans available at Sprint on top-rated iPhone models
- Save up to 55% on Apple iPhones including the iPhone 11 Pro Max, 11, XR, XS & 8 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals
- Save up to 75% on Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
Best AirPods deals:
- Save up to $35 on Apple AirPods (Latest Models) at Walmart - check live prices on the latest AirPods (2nd Gen) & AirPods Pro with wireless charging case
- Save $15 on the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon - the newest AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation, transparency mode and a customizable fit and seal
Best MacBook deals:
- Save up to $839 on a wide range of Apple MacBook, MacBook Air & MacBook Pro laptops - check live prices on top-rated 2019 MacBook models at Amazon
- Save up to $400 on the new Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch & 15-inch) laptops - at Amazon
- Save up to $150 on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air & MacBook laptops - at B&H Photo Video
More Apple deals:
- Save up to 75% on Apple iPod Touch at Walmart - save on 2019 iPod Touch 7th Gen models & older refurbished iPods at Walmart
- Save up to $200 on a wide range of Apple iMac, HP & Dell All-in-One PCs at Walmart
- Save up to $100 on the new Apple Mac Mini - click the link for the latest live deals on Mac Pro computers at Amazon
- Save on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV (4th Gen) & Apple Remotes - save on Apple TV 4K & Apple TV 4th generation at Walmart
- Save up to 34% on Apple TV streaming media players & remotes at Amazon - check live prices on Apple TV 4K & Apple TV HD
Black Friday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon's Black Friday sale page and Walmart's Black Friday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Many of the products from Apple operate with a user-friendly interface, which is why they are favored by many users. The iOS on the Apple iPhone and Apple iPad is easy to navigate with minimal hassle while connecting a pair of Apple AirPods. The watchOS on the Apple Watch provides insights for health and fitness. The MacOS Catalina for the Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac and Mac mini was released recently and introduces Sidecar to use an iPad as a second screen.
What savings can shoppers expect on products on Black Friday? Black Friday deals provide holiday shoppers with considerable savings on both online and in-store purchases. For example, Walmart offered shoppers an average discount of 36% in 2016, according to a study by Profitero.
Black Friday sales continue to trend towards online channels and away from brick-and-mortar retail stores. In 2018, the total revenue generated from online sales rose to $6.22 billion, which is 23.6% higher than the total the year before (CNBC).
