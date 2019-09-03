Apple Leisure Group Names Alejandro Reynal Chief Executive Officer

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Alejandro to ALG as we enter the next phase of the company's evolution and growth," said Zozaya. "Over the past 20 years, I have had the privilege to participate in the many stages of ALG's exciting trajectory – from the creation of AMResorts, a leading provider of exceptional vacation experiences in Mexico, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and Panama, to the Group's entrance into Europe. I am confident Alejandro will drive innovation across ALG globally, execute the Group's long-term growth strategy, and bring our vision for the future to life. This is a long-planned transition in which I will remain actively engaged and invested in ALG, and will focus on supporting Alejandro, as well as identifying and executing strategic initiatives for the company." Zozaya, added, "We are fortunate to have an outstanding leadership team that already represents the best of the best in travel distribution, destination management, resort management and vacation club operations. I want to personally thank the ALG Executive Committee for their contributions, especially our President John Hutchinson, who has been my right hand and an invaluable resource for the past two years."

Reynal boasts a long-standing international professional career, having worked in the United States, Europe, and Latin America. Previously, he served as CEO of Atento (NYSE: ATTO), a global provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services, where he led the company to an initial public offering in 2014. During Reynal's seven years as CEO, Atento became recognized as a leading provider of customer experience solutions, as well as recognized as one of the "25 World's Best Multinational Workplaces" by Great Place to Work® in five different years. Earlier in his career, Alejandro held management positions at Telefonica, The Coca-Cola Company and The Gap, Inc. Reynal has a bachelor's and master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.

"I am honored and excited to be joining ALG as its CEO, and I am grateful for Alex's and the Board's confidence in my leadership and long-term vision for the company," said Reynal. "ALG and its collection of leading subsidiaries have an outstanding reputation for fostering innovation and attending to the needs of its customers and business partners, thanks to their unique value proposition and experienced management team. I am convinced that ALG has tremendous potential for continued growth, and I look forward to building on this legacy as well as working with ALG's executive committee and all its employees to do great things for our customers."

"We want to thank Alex for the extraordinary progress he has made in positioning ALG as a leader in the travel and hospitality industries, and we are excited about the future of the company under Alejandro's leadership," said Eric Resnick, a Member of the ALG Board of Directors. "We are confident Alejandro will be a strong complement to the ALG executive committee who collectively bring decades of experience managing leading global airline, hotel and travel brands," added Paul Raether, a Member of the ALG Board of Directors.

About Apple Leisure Group

Apple Leisure Group® (ALG) is the leading North American travel, hospitality and leisure management group with the only vertically-integrated business model, serving travelers and destinations worldwide. ALG consistently delivers exceptional value to travelers and strong performance to resort owners and partners by strategically leveraging the power of its portfolio of subsidiary companies and their brands including: the largest seller of vacation packages and charter flights in the U.S. for travel to Mexico and the Caribbean, moving approximately 3.2 million passengers annually through the well-established vacation brands Apple Vacations®, Funway Holidays®, Travel Impressions®, CheapCaribbean.com®, Blue Sky Tours®, Southwest Vacations®, Funjet Vacations®, and United Vacations®; brand management of 5-star and 4-star luxury resorts through AMResorts® award-winning brand portfolio including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spas Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Now Resorts & Spas®, Reflect Resorts & Spas®, Sunscape® Resorts & Spas and Alua® Hotels & Resorts; best-in-class destination management services provided by Amstar DMC and Worldstar®, the exclusive loyalty program Unlimited Vacation Club®; and the innovative technology solutions provider Trisept Solutions®, connecting over 88,000 travel agents with leading travel suppliers. To learn more about the Apple Leisure Group advantage, visit www.appleleisuregroup.com.

