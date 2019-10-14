Apple Leisure Group Strengthens Vacations Brands with Executive Leadership Appointments

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple Leisure Group®, ("ALG"), one of the world's leading travel, leisure and hospitality management groups, announced today the appointment of three executives to the Company's executive leadership team and their new roles. Effective immediately, Jacqueline Marks, Steve Dumaine and Ray Snisky will join ALG's executive committee, overseeing the rapidly growing Vacations brands.

The announcement was made by Alejandro Reynal, Chief Executive Officer, who noted the additions will "bolster the organization's executive team to better adapt to the market, address evolving consumer needs, and deliver on our commitment to the travel agent community."

"The strength of ALG lies in our ability to remain dynamic in the ever-changing travel industry, and having a leadership structure that allows for increased accountability and agility is essential to our long-term success," said Reynal. "As ALG continues to evolve, strengthening our executive committee with the addition of Jacqueline, Steve and Ray is the next step to accomplish our goal of improving overall performance and delivering the best service to our customers and partners."

In their new roles, each executive will oversee a key area of the Vacations business and will be supported by robust teams. All three bring decades of experience in diverse areas of the travel industry to their new positions on the executive committee along with in-depth knowledge of ALG brands, where they served in key leadership roles.

Marks, who joined ALG following the Company's merger with The Mark Travel Corporation (TMTC) in 2018, previously served as executive vice president of trade sales and engagement for ALG. She is currently executive vice president responsible for the Company's valued travel agent business. Dumaine is the former president and CEO of CheapCaribbean.com and current executive vice president of ALG's B2C-focused Vacations brands. Snisky is the current Chief Commercial Officer of ALG Vacations and will continue to serve in this role with expanded oversight. Prior to the merger with ALG in May 2018, Snisky was responsible for strategic development to grow TMTC's travel business, both domestically and internationally.

"We are committed to building a strong foundation that can support the exponential growth ALG has experienced," said Alex Zozaya, Executive Chairman of ALG. "Our new executive committee members understand our business and our customers, and I am confident in their ability to lead the Company into the next chapter of its growth."

The Company also announced the departure of John Hutchinson and Lynn Torrent, who will remain with ALG through the transition of the new executive committee members. "John and Lynn have been instrumental in the success of ALG and the Vacations brands; we want to acknowledge and thank them for their valuable contributions," added Zozaya.

About Apple Leisure Group

Apple Leisure Group® (ALG) is the leading North American travel, hospitality and leisure management group with the only vertically-integrated business model, serving travelers and destinations worldwide. ALG consistently delivers exceptional value to travelers and strong performance to resort owners and partners by strategically leveraging the power of its portfolio of subsidiary companies and their brands including: the largest seller of vacation packages and charter flights in the U.S. for travel to Mexico and the Caribbean, moving approximately 3.2 million passengers annually through the well-established vacation brands Apple Vacations®, Funway Holidays®, Travel Impressions®, CheapCaribbean.com®, Blue Sky Tours®, Southwest Vacations®, Funjet Vacations®, and United Vacations®; brand management of 5-star and 4-star luxury resorts through AMResorts® award-winning brand portfolio including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spas Resorts, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Now Resorts & Spas®, Reflect Resorts & Spas®, Sunscape® Resorts & Spas and Alua® Hotels & Resorts; best-in-class destination management services provided by Amstar DMC and Worldstar®, the exclusive loyalty program Unlimited Vacation Club®; and the innovative technology solutions provider Trisept Solutions®, connecting over 88,000 travel agents with leading travel suppliers. To learn more about the Apple Leisure Group advantage, visit appleleisuregroup.com.

