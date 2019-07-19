Apple Mobile Users In Pennsylvania Now Able To Place Online Casino And Sports Bets On PlaySugarHouse.com

PHILADELPHIA, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PlaySugarHouse.com is now the first legal sportsbook and casino site in the state to enable betting from Apple mobile devices, including iPhones.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI), the digital and land-based sports wagering and gaming supplier of PlaySugarHouse.com, has deployed a simple and clean solution that allows patrons for the first time to wager using their iOS devices in Pennsylvania. After a player registers on their mobile devices at PlaySugarHouse.com, they will be directed to download the GeoGuard Location Validator from the Apple app store that will enable RSI to confirm that players are located within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania when they access PlaySugarHouse.com through their mobile browsers, such as Safari or Google Chrome.

"As we launch our casino site today, we are excited to offer Apple users a way to enjoy the innovative experiences we offer by betting from their mobile devices in Pennsylvania," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive. "We're pleased that players with Apple mobile devices will be able to use the mobile web to play with PlaySugarHouse.com."

Apple users who log into their PlaySugarHouse.com account will be prompted to install the GeoGuard app. By clicking "Install" the straight-forward and easy process will begin, bringing users directly to the Apple App Store. Users will then be directed to download the GeoGuard app. Once downloaded, users open GeoGuard, and will then be prompted to complete the set up with just two more quick steps to follow. Players must agree to always allow the app to access their location while betting online, and must allow the application to send notifications in order for it to work properly. Once that's been completed successfully, players can navigate back to PlaySugarHouse.com on their browsers and begin placing bets directly from their mobile browsers. Importantly, once a player completes the process once, they never have to return to the GeoGuard app but instead can place mobile bets directly at PlaySugarHouse.com.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer loyal users with Apple devices, such as iPhones, a way to get online and begin playing on our award-winning platform."

ABOUT RUSH STREET INTERACTIVE

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing, supplying and operating online gaming sites. The Chicago-based business launched its first casino site, PlaySugarHouse.com in NJ, in September 2016 and made history in August 2018, as the first online operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. Rush Street Interactive is also the service provider of the sportsbooks at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh and SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia. RSI made history once again by next launching Pennsylvania's first online sportsbook, PlaySugarHouse.com, and on its heels followed that with a second online sportsbook site, BetRivers.com. Most recently, RSI supported Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady to become the first gaming operator to ever accept a legal sports bet in the state of New York. Additionally, RSI remains the only U.S. gaming company to operate a regulated online sportsbook, RushBet.co, in Latin America (Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform that is currently deployed at Rush Street-affiliated casinos (Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York), as well as selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019. For more information, visit rushstreetinteractive.com.

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive

Related Links

https://rushstreetinteractive.com

