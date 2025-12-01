APPLE PAY TO ATMS, FASHION TO FITNESS, AND GIFT IDEAS FOR EVERYONE, (RED) SOLVES HOLIDAY SHOPPING FOR THE SEASON

"The (RED) Holiday Edit" is a one-stop shop for those wanting to pack purpose into every purchase

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking World AIDS Day (December 1), and Giving Tuesday (December 2), (RED) , the organization co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver to fight AIDS, announces today the return of 'The (RED) Holiday Edit'. The campaign runs through the holidays, ahead of (RED)'s 20th anniversary year in 2026 and with more than $800 million raised for the Global Fund thanks to extraordinary partners, people and products.

The (RED) Holiday Edit

The (RED) Holiday Edit Vol. III, is generously supported by Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada), and continues through the holiday season. From Bank of America's ATM network turning (RED), to great products for everyone, a special Peloton Run on World AIDS Day, and so much more, (RED) serves-up stylish, covetable holiday choices that save lives.

Over the next three years, Merck will be making a $1.5M contribution to the Community Engagement Strategic Initiative (CESI), which will help build stronger community networks and engagement to improve health outcomes globally. Doubling the impact, the Gates Foundation will match this investment to the Global Fund.

MAKE APPLE PAY PURCHASES WITH PURPOSE THIS DECEMBER

For every purchase made with Apple Pay at an Apple Store, in the Apple Store app, or on apple.com, Apple is donating $5 to the Global Fund, which helps provide millions of people with lifesaving care. Now through December 7.*

*Through December 7, 2025, Apple will donate $5 for every purchase made with Apple Pay at an Apple Store, in the Apple Store app, or on apple.com. Donations are limited to a maximum of three million dollars ($3,000,000). The donation goes to the Fund for the Global Fund to fight AIDS and help fund critical health programs that save lives.

BANK OF AMERICA'S ONGOING COMMITMENT OF $35M TO THE GLOBAL FUND

Holiday shoppers using Bank of America ATMs across the U.S this season will see the (RED) Holiday Edit light up screens during December. Bank of America has generously committed more than $35 million to the Global Fund to date, helping make preventable and treatable disease, preventable and treatable for everyone.

SEASONAL STYLE, LOCKED-IN.

(RED) partners dial-up the fashion stakes for the holidays, making it easy to be chic and save lives. Products include:

PRODUCTS FOR ALL THE FAMILY!

(RED), together with its partners, brings many options to gift, and get, for this year's holiday celebrations. Explore the full range of gifts that save lives at RED.org , and shop at participating (RED) partner sites. Product highlights include:

(ONYX) RED - Onyx and (RED) have joined forces in the shared belief that everyday things can—and should—do powerful good. The (ONYX)ᴿᴱᴰ collaboration includes the launch of an exclusive 8oz single origin coffee sourced from East Africa, as well as a limited-edition 12oz travel mug.

- Onyx and (RED) have joined forces in the shared belief that everyday things can—and should—do powerful good. The (ONYX)ᴿᴱᴰ collaboration includes the launch of an exclusive 8oz single origin coffee sourced from East Africa, as well as a limited-edition 12oz travel mug. (HYPOTHESIS) RED - The (HYPOTHESIS) RED collection of medical wear enables healthcare professionals to transform their everyday uniform into a force in the fight for global health equity.

- The (HYPOTHESIS) collection of medical wear enables healthcare professionals to transform their everyday uniform into a force in the fight for global health equity. (oHHo) RED - Discover the art of mindful indulgence with (oHHo) RED exclusives. From THC Seltzers to handcrafted bars, this collaboration fuses plant-based wellness with social impact.

- Discover the art of mindful indulgence with (oHHo) exclusives. From THC Seltzers to handcrafted bars, this collaboration fuses plant-based wellness with social impact. (LOBOS 1707) RED - The (LOBOS 1707)ᴿᴱᴰ Reposado Tequila brings the brand's award-winning spirit to (RED)'s mission. Smooth, complex, and crafted with intention, unDOMESTICATE yourself this holiday with (LOBOS 1707) RED .

- The (LOBOS 1707)ᴿᴱᴰ Reposado Tequila brings the brand's award-winning spirit to (RED)'s mission. Smooth, complex, and crafted with intention, unDOMESTICATE yourself this holiday with (LOBOS 1707) . (BASICS BY: MYCHAL) RED - Unisex, vegan and cruelty-free skincare collection featuring CLEANSE, TONE, MASQUE, and MOIST. This four-step ritual is designed to purify and hydrate all skin types, transforming daily skincare into an act of self-love.

Unisex, vegan and cruelty-free skincare collection featuring CLEANSE, TONE, MASQUE, and MOIST. This four-step ritual is designed to purify and hydrate all skin types, transforming daily skincare into an act of self-love. (FIAT)ᴿᴱᴰ - Drive with purpose in the all-electric Fiat (500e) RED and (600e) RED , where style meets impact. Designed for the open road and a better world, every vehicle supports the fight against global health emergencies.

- Drive with purpose in the all-electric Fiat (500e) and (600e) , where style meets impact. Designed for the open road and a better world, every vehicle supports the fight against global health emergencies. (woom)ᴿᴱᴰ - Bring joy to every ride with woom's collection of lightweight and easy-to-handle bikes designed to inspire confidence and adventure for young riders everywhere.

- Bring joy to every ride with woom's collection of lightweight and easy-to-handle bikes designed to inspire confidence and adventure for young riders everywhere. (VESPA)ᴿᴱᴰ - Iconic design meets impact with the (VESPA ELETTRICA) RED 70 and the (VESPA PRIMAVERA) RED 150, as well as a collection of (VESPA) RED merchandise, including a helmet, mug and more.

- Iconic design meets impact with the (VESPA ELETTRICA) 70 and the (VESPA PRIMAVERA) 150, as well as a collection of (VESPA) merchandise, including a helmet, mug and more. (GIRL)RED - A longtime partner since 2009, Girl brings its bold, creative spirit to (RED)'s mission through limited-edition collaborations like their signature (GIRL)RED socks.

THIRD (RED) WORLD AIDS DAY RUN ON PELOTON

Join instructor, Jeffrey Mc Eachern, as he hosts the third annual (RED) World AIDS Day run on the Peloton platform. Jeffrey is joined by (RED)UCATORS Phoebe Robinson and Javier Muñoz as they hit the Peloton Tread for a special class in honor of World AIDS Day. Premiering today, December 1, at 12:00am ET | 5:00am GMT, join the community to learn more about (RED)'s mission to fight AIDS and ways to get involved. The class will be available on the Peloton platform to enjoy all year long.

SALESFORCE CONTINUES TO FUEL PROGRESS FOR (RED)'S MISSION

To date, Salesforce has committed over $12M to (RED)'s fight against AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive. Out of the belief that organizations need both funds and technology to change the world, Salesforce mobilizes employee volunteer time and technology resources to accelerate (RED)'s mission.

Huw Davies, Chief Communications Officer, (RED), said: "We're so grateful to our many partners for making (RED) a slam-dunk choice as people get into the holiday spirit this year. Whether you're using Apple Pay, shopping for a great product to give or get, seeing (RED) on billboards across the U.S, or on one of Bank of America's network of ATMs, we have you covered. Now more than ever we urge everyone to make shopping choices really count…because when you choose (RED), your choice saves lives."

About (RED)

Founded by Bono & Bobby Shriver in 2006 to fight AIDS, (RED) partners with the world's most iconic brands and people to create products and experiences that raise money, heat and urgency for global health crises.

Every action you take with (RED) saves lives.

To date, (RED) has generated over $800 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 350 million people. (RED) funding supports life-saving programs that empower health workers and provide testing, treatment and care in places where injustice has enabled pandemics to thrive.

