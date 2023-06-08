Apple Preferred Partner Motif Adds 130 Countries to its Global Reach

News provided by

Mimeo, Inc.

08 Jun, 2023, 08:33 ET

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motif, one of Apple's preferred partners for creating personalized photo books and more, and part of the Mimeo family of brands, is excited to announce its expansion to 130 additional countries, bringing the total number of supported countries to an impressive 163.

Users around the world can now access the Motif app, available for download on macOS and iOS app stores, and enjoy the convenience of designing and shipping photo products to their loved ones, regardless of geographical boundaries.

Continue Reading
Motif, part of the Mimeo family of brands
Motif, part of the Mimeo family of brands

Motif's decision to expand its global reach was driven by the overwhelming feedback and requests received from users worldwide following its acquisition by Mimeo Photos in early 2023. The company recognized the importance of enabling individuals to share their cherished memories with family and friends, no matter where they reside. With this expansion, Motif aims to foster deeper connections and bridge the gap between loved ones across continents.

"Motif is committed to continuous improvement and innovation," says Jim Simpson, General Manager of Mimeo Photos. "This expansion marks a significant milestone in our mission to enable people from all corners of the globe to express themselves through personalized photo products."

One of the key enhancements accompanying this expansion is the support for 14 different currencies, ensuring a seamless payment experience for users worldwide. With simplified payment options, customers can easily create and order their customized photo products, regardless of their location.

Motif's extended availability encompasses numerous countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Brazil, and many others. Users in these regions can now effortlessly access the Motif app and start creating their own unique photo products. Whether it's a stunning photo book capturing precious memories or a heartfelt card sent to a distant friend, Motif empowers users to turn their photos into tangible keepsakes and thoughtful gifts.

To download the Motif app and embark on your next photo project, visit the Apple App Store.

The complete list of countries where Motif is now available for download on the macOS and iOS app stores is available here.

Media inquiries:

Kari Faber
1.800.466.4636
[email protected]

About Motif

Motif, part of the Mimeo family of brands, is a leading platform that allows users to create and order personalized photo books, calendars, and cards. With an easy-to-use app available on MacOS and iOS, Motif empowers individuals to transform their cherished photos into beautiful, high-quality products. Motif is committed to providing a seamless and delightful experience for users, enabling them to share their memories with loved ones around the world.

About Mimeo Photos

Mimeo Photos turns your most meaningful moments into premium photo products you can touch, hold, or hang. Mimeo Photos enables everyone across the globe to create premium quality photobooks, wall and tabletop decor, cards, and more through a wide variety of customizable themes, layouts, and sizes. Mimeo Photos users have the flexibility to create directly online through its web application or within the Apple ecosystem. As Apple's long time print partner, Mimeo Photos has elevated this core offering to ensure that the creative and design needs are met for all customers in any region.

SOURCE Mimeo, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.