Apple Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top MacBook, iPad, iPhone, AirPods & Apple Watch Savings Identified by Deal Tomato

BOSTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- What are the best Apple Prime Day 2019 deals? Online retail experts at Deal Tomato have rounded up the best Apple laptop, tablet, smartwatch & headphones deals for Amazon's Prime Day summer sale. Find their top picks listed below.

Best MacBook & iMac Prime Day Deals:

● Save $200 on the Apple MacBook Air (Latest Model) - this ultra-thin all-purpose notebook is made more secure with Touch ID

● Save $150 on the Apple MacBook 256GB SSD - this slim and light 12" laptop delivers snappy performance for everyday computing

● Save $80 on the Apple MacBook 512GB SSD - this sleek laptop is on sale now at Amazon

● Save $150 on the Apple MacBook 512GB SSD (2017) - this sleek laptop features 512GB of SSD storage with 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor

● Save $1,151.99 on the Apple iMac 21.5-Inch Desktop (Refurbished) - this Amazon Renewed Apple computer boasts of a Turbo Boost up to 2.7GHz and a 500GB hard drive

● Save 37% off on the Apple MacBook Pro 750GB HDD (Renewed) - this 15.4-inch Intel i7 laptop comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee ensuring it works and looks like new

● Save $199 on the Apple MacBook Pro 128GB SSD (Previous Model) - this powerful MacBook can handle all your daily tasks and is on sale now at Amazon

● Save $254 on the Apple MacBook 12-Inch Laptop 512GB - produce music and perform other tasks on this Apple laptop with Turbo Boost up to 2.7GHz

● Save up to 64% off on Apple MacBook Laptop & iMac Desktops at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro & iMac computers

Best iPad Prime Day Deals:

● Save $250 on the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (Latest Model, Wi-Fi + Cellular) - this top-rated 12.9-inch tablet is the latest from Apple and is on sale now at Amazon

● Save $250 on the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (Latest Model, Wi-Fi) - this 1TB tablet features the latest Liquid Retina display

● Save $129 on the Apple iPad (Latest Model, Wi-Fi) - Apple's top-rated and best-selling 9.7-inch tablet is on sale now at Amazon

● Save $200 on the Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch WiFi + Cellular (Previous Model) - this top-rated tablet features a 12MP camera, 4-speaker audio, and boasts up to10 hours of battery life

● Save 38% off on the Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch (Wi-Fi + Cellular) - this top-rated tablet from Apple has 512GB of storage and an A10X Fusion chip

● Save 55% off on the Apple iPad Air 9.7-Inch Tablet (Renewed) - offered by Amazon Renewed, this 16GB Wi-Fi tablet is on sale now

● Save up to 55% off on Apple iPad tablets at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including price drops on the latest iPad & iPad Pro models as well as iPad Air deals

Best Apple Watch Prime Day Deals:

● Save $75 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm) - the latest Apple smartwatch with cellular connectivity is on sale

● Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 40mm) - this popular top-rated smartwatch is on sale now at Amazon

● Save $80 on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular, 38mm) - enjoy the outdoors and stay connected even without your iPhone

● Save up to $80 on Apple Watches at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including instant savings on the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS & cellular models

● Save $110 on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) - stay fit and healthy with this top-rated smartwatch

Best iPhone Prime Day Deals:

● Save $78 on the Apple iPhone XS Max - the latest flagship Apple smartphone is on sale now at Amazon

● Save $150 on the Apple iPhone X 256GB (Renewed) - features wireless Qi charging and is unlocked for AT&T and T-Mobile

● Save $181 on the Apple iPhone 8 Space Gray (Renewed) - this iPhone offers 64 GB of memory and works like new

● Save 44% off on the Apple iPhone 7 128GB (Refurbished) - this renewed iPhone only works with AT&T but it looks and feels like new

● Save 74% off on the Apple iPhone 6S Rose Gold (Renewed) - this renewed iPhone works like new and features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display

● Save 43% off on the Logitech Powered Wireless Charging Stand for iPhone - charge and use your iPhone 8, 8 Plus, X, XS, XS Max and XR at the same time

● Save up to $486 on Apple iPhones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - including impressive discounts on top-rated renewed models such as the iPhone X, iPhone 8 & iPhone 7

Best AirPods Prime Day Deals:

● Save $20 on the Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (Latest Model) - these top-rated wireless Apple earphones are on sale now

● Save $14 on the Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model) - these popular wireless earphones are on sale now at Amazon

Whilst Prime Day Lightning deals are reserved exclusively for members of Amazon Prime, regular shoppers can still access other deals. Check out the full range of live deals on Amazon's Prime Day page .

An annual Amazon celebration which features deals and product launches, Prime Day 2019 is on track to break spending records for the online retailer. Members worldwide purchased more than 100 million products during Prime Day 2018, making it Amazon's biggest global shopping event in history when it took place. Sales of smart home devices hit record numbers with more than one million such products sold on July 17 alone.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2019? This year Prime Day kicks off at midnight PT (3 am ET) on Monday, July 15 and runs for two days.

