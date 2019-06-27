WASHINGTON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/Apple-Recalls-15-Inch-MacBook-Pro-Laptop-Computers-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop computers

Hazard: The batteries in the recalled laptop computers can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled laptop computers. Contact Apple to determine if the laptop computer is a part of the recall and to schedule a free repair.

Consumer Contact:

Apple at 800-275-2273 anytime, or online at www.apple.com, click on support, then "15-inch MacBook Pro Battery Recall Program" at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 432,000 (in addition, about 26,000 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves certain Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop computers. The recalled laptop computers have a 15.4-inch (diagonal) display, 2.2-2.5 GHz processors, 256GB-1TB solid-state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, and one HDMI port. Consumers can determine if their laptop computer is included in this recall by checking the laptop's serial number at https://support.apple.com/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall/. The serial number can be found on the underside of the laptop computer or by choosing "About This Mac" from the Apple menu. Only MacBook Pro 15-inch model laptop computers with certain serial numbers are included.

Incidents/Injuries: Apple has received 26 reports of the laptop's battery overheating, including five reports of minor burns and one report of smoke inhalation, as well as 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property.

Sold At: Apple stores and electronics stores nationwide, and online at www.apple.com from September 2015 through February 2017 starting at about $2,000.

Importer: Apple Inc., of Cupertino, Calif.

Distributor: Apple Inc., of Cupertino, Calif.

Manufacturer: Apple Inc., of Cupertino, Calif.

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2019/70277r-eng.php

Footer

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 19-152

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

