Apple Rush Company Acquires Majority Interest in Plant Based Chemical Manufacturing Company

ACS's cannabis mold inhibitor provides a cost-effective proprietary solution to a problem that has plagued the grow industry for decades. The result of effective application of the ACS product and process will add exponentially to the existing $13.5 billion value globally. A patent on the formulation and process is in progress.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand, Element Brands and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has almost 49 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to now become a leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com , www.aprubrands.com, www.element-brands.com and www.mistyk.com with our expanded product portfolio.

Tony Torgerud 888-741-3777

